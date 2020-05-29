English Premier League season to restart on June 17: Here're details

-
The Premier League season will restart on June 17 provided all safety requirements have been put in place, the league said on Thursday after meeting with all 20 clubs.
The season will get back under way on that Wednesday with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, which are both games in hand.
A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. All games will be played without fans in attendance.
With the restrictions on the broadcasting of Saturday 3 pm games lifted, the league said all 92 remaining matches will be broadcast live in the UK by its existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.