Extremely honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna, says Rohit Sharma

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

India's Rohit Sharma celebrating after scoring a century during the ICC World Cup 2019. File photo: AP/PTI
India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday expressed his gratitude after being nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The BCCI uploaded a video of Rohit saying: "I am extremely honoured and humbled." 

"I am grateful to BCCI and all my teammates, support staff and fans of the game, and my family for sticking by me. Thank you very much," he said.

 

While Rohit's name has been sent for India's highest sporting honour, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for Arjuna Awards.

What is Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

The Khel Ratna award, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games, is the highest sporting honour in India. The award is named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Khel Ratna is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The recipient(s) is/are selected by a committee constituted by the Ministry. The athlete(s) is/are honoured for their spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports over a period of four years at international level.

After sending the nominations, the BCCI in its release had said: "The Government of India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had sought invitations for the respective awards with the period of consideration beginning 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2019.
 

"Rohit Sharma, Team India's vice-captain in the white-ball format has been a prolific run-getter. Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, the stylish opener became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup. He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

What is Arjuna Awards?

The Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India to recognise outstanding achievement in field of sports. The process of giving Arjuna Awards was started in 1961, which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll.

The criteria for conferring Arjuna Award has been revised over the years. According to the revised guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

"Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the fastest Test century on debut and is the only batsman in the world to have won two consecutive golden bats (for most runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the quickest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODIs and second-fastest Indian to score 4000 and 5000 runs in ODIs."

"The youngest Indian to play all three formats of the game, Ishant Sharma has been leading the Indian pace bowling attack and holds the record for most wickets by an Indian pacer outside Asia. A top-class all-rounder, Deepti Sharma holds the record for the highest individual WODI score by an Indian player and is also the only Indian spinner to take 6 WODI wickets," BCCI statement said. 

List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winner

Year  Name Of The Awardee  Discipline 
2019 Bajrang Punia Wrestling
Deepa Malik Paralympic
2018 Mirabai Chanu   Weightlifting 
Virat Kohli  Cricket 
2017 Sardar Singh  Hockey 
Devendra  Para – Athletic 
2016 P.V. Sindhu  Badminton 
Dipa Karmakar  Gymnastics 
Jitu Rai  Shooting 
Sakshi Malik  Wrestling 
2015 Sania Mirza  Tennis 
2013 Ronjan Sodhi  Shooting 
2012 Vijay Kumar  Shooting 
Yogeshwar Dutt  Wrestling 
2011 Gagan Narang  Shooting 
2010 Saina Nehwal  Badminton 
2009 Mary Kom Boxing 
Vijender Singh
Sushil Kumar  Wrestling 
2007 MS Dhoni Cricket 
2006 Manavjit Singh Sandhu  Shooting 
2005 Pankaj Advani  Billiards & Snooker 
2004 Lt. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting 
2003 Anju Bobby George  Athletics 
2002 K M Beenamol  Athletics 
Anjali R.Bhagwat  Shooting 
2001 Abhinav Bindra  Shooting 
2000-2001  Pullela Gopichand  Badminton 
1999-2000  Dhanraj Pillay  Hockey 
1998-1999  Jyotirmoyee Sikdar  Athletics 
1997-1998  Sachin Tendulkar Cricket 
1996-1997  Leander Paes Tennis 
1995-1996  N Kunjurani  Weightlifting 
1994-1995  K Malleshwari  Weightlifting 
1992-1994  Cdr. Homi D. Motivala  Yachting 
Cdr. P.K. Garg  Yachting 
1991-1992  Vishwanath Anand  Chess 
Geet Sethi  Billiards 

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 12:33 IST

