Extremely honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna, says Rohit Sharma

India white-ball vice-captain on Sunday expressed his gratitude after being nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the prestigious Award.

The BCCI uploaded a video of Rohit saying: "I am extremely honoured and humbled."

"I am grateful to BCCI and all my teammates, support staff and fans of the game, and my family for sticking by me. Thank you very much," he said.

"I am extremely honored and humbled"- @ImRo45 on being nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020

What is award?



The Khel Ratna award, officially known as Award in Sports and Games, is the highest sporting honour in India. The award is named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Khel Ratna is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The recipient(s) is/are selected by a committee constituted by the Ministry. The athlete(s) is/are honoured for their spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports over a period of four years at international level.

While Rohit's name has been sent for India's highest sporting honour, Ishant Sharma, and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for Arjuna Awards.

After sending the nominations, the BCCI in its release had said: "The Government of India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had sought invitations for the respective awards with the period of consideration beginning 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2019.



"Rohit Sharma, Team India's vice-captain in the white-ball format has been a prolific run-getter. Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, the stylish opener became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup. He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

What is Arjuna Awards?



The Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India to recognise outstanding achievement in field of sports. The process of giving Arjuna Awards was started in 1961, which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll. The criteria for conferring Arjuna Award has been revised over the years. According to the revised guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

" holds the record for the fastest Test century on debut and is the only batsman in the world to have won two consecutive golden bats (for most runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the quickest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODIs and second-fastest Indian to score 4000 and 5000 runs in ODIs."

"The youngest Indian to play all three formats of the game, Ishant Sharma has been leading the Indian pace bowling attack and holds the record for most wickets by an Indian pacer outside Asia. A top-class all-rounder, Deepti Sharma holds the record for the highest individual WODI score by an Indian player and is also the only Indian spinner to take 6 WODI wickets," BCCI statement said.



List of Rajiv Gandhi winner

Year Name Of The Awardee Discipline 2019 Bajrang Punia Wrestling Deepa Malik Paralympic