FIFA 2018: Argentina's drubbing shows footballing world is flattening fast

The footballing world may not be flat, to pinch Thomas Friedman's famous term, but the early rounds of the World Cup 2018 suggest that it is definitely flattening fast.

Thursday night's jaw-dropping 3-0 drubbing by Croatia (20 in the FIFA world rankings) of Argentina (world number 5 and boasting one of the two reigning GOATs, Leo Messi) was just one sign of the levelling off that's taking place. Argentina's gormless manager Jorge Sampaoli bears much of the blame, of course. How he thought an attacking 3-4-3 formation -- which Messi hates, by the way -- would work against a team that counts some of the world's best creative midfielders such as Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona or striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus is beyond understanding.

Poor management alone cannot account for some of the early shockers, though. Brazil, world number 2, was held by Switzerland. The Red Crosses weigh in at a respectable rank 6 it is true, but they have none of the Selecao's embarrassment of riches. Normal service was resumed, you would assume from Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica (23) on Friday night. But that score-line disguises the fact that it took the boys in blue 90 minutes to break the deadlock, notwithstanding Neymar's Oscar-worthy penalty shout.





Around Vladimir Putin's spectacular stadiums in Russia, the giants of the game are being forced to treat the minnows with respect. Iceland (number 10), held Argentina to a draw. Iran (37) made Spain (10) sweat for its 1-0 victory, and not just by packing the defence. Germany (defending champions) were held to a draw by Mexico (15). Even Portugal (4) was made to struggle -- saved by the other reigning GOAT, -- by a surprisingly well-organised and feisty Morocco (41). Had VAR not made an iffy confirmation for a penalty for Antoine Griezmann, France (7) would have been held to a 1-1 draw by Australia (36). Senegal (27) beat Poland (8) in their group opener.

All of this makes for fascinating football, but what accounts for this levelling off? Reason one: the rise and rise of club football. Thank the oligarchs, petro-moguls and all the eccentric businesspeople in between for the billions that are rolling into the top leagues. There are downsides to this, to be sure, but, bar Iran and Saudi Arabia, most footballers at the World Cup today ply their trade in at least the top two tiers of club leagues in the major European and South American tournaments. The upshot is that they are exposed to top-level competition on a regular basis and get to absorb techniques that fans now take for granted.

Reason two: the expansion and globalisation of the game has meant that managers, specialist trainers and coaches from these countries now have the opportunity to lend their expertise to emerging footballing nations. Some random examples:

Dutchman Bert Van Marjwik, the manager who took the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup finals, helped Saudi Arabia qualify for the 2018 tournament and, after a falling out with that country's footballing administration, found a berth with Australia, which has acquitted itself honourably in Russia.





Aliou Cisse, Senegal's dreadlocked manager, was part of the team that famously beat France in the opening match of World Cup 2002, played for clubs in France (Lille, Paris St Germain) and England (Portsmouth and Birmingham City).

The Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who Manchester United fans will remember as assistant to the legendary Alex Fergusson, also managed Real Madrid for a while. He now manages Iran, having led them to two consecutive World Cup Finals. This is no small achievement considering the exigencies of global politics tragically prevents many mainstream clubs from hiring several of the truly Iranian players.





It is fair to say that these institutional transformations over the years have had a salutary impact on the world's greatest game. More than anything else, in its own small way, football has shown the world what open borders and trading systems can achieve.