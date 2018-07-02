Andres Iniesta: The midfield choirmaster hangs his boots for Spain

Spanish legend and midfield maestro has retired from international football following Spain's loss against hosts Russia in After the match, Iniesta addressed reporters.

"This was my last game for Spain," Iniesta told reporters. "A marvellous spell is over. Sometimes the end is not as you dreamed it."

With 131 appearances, Iniesta was Spain's fourth-most-capped player, behind Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Xavi Hernandez.





The 34-year-old midfielder has all the accolades in his belt. In 2010 World Cup he scored the World Cup winner. Andrés Iniesta was named Man of the Match in the 2010 World Cup final and the 2012 European Championship final.

But, the loss against Russia would be hurtful to him as it would be the last time he will ever play for Spain.

Iniesta played 131 Games for Spain scoring 13 times. He has won 2 Euro Cups and 1 World Cup.