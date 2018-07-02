JUST IN
You are here: Home » sports » FIFA World Cup 2018 » News

Fifa World Cup scores a language goal; Sony raising the pitch on promotions
Business Standard

Here are the top scorers of Fifa World Cup 2018 for Golden Boot standings

Harry Kane is set to face Colombia and further his tally

BS Web Team  |  Moscow 

Fifa World Cup 2018 England vs Panama: Baloy goal after Kane hattrick; 6-1

The Fifa World Cup 2018 has seen lots of epic goals. But, some of the strikers have consistently found the net more than others. 

Harry Kane has been in excellent form so far. He is set to face Colombia and further his tally. Ronaldo is eliminated from the world cup and finishes the tournament with 4 goals. 

Lukaku can also increase his tally as Belgium is set to face Japan.
 


Artem Dzyuba, Mbappe and Cheryshev are equal with 3 goals who are still in the competition with Russia and France. Diego Costa ends the campaign with 3 goals as Spain bows out to Russia.

Following are the top scorers at the FIFA World Cup after Sunday's match between Russia and Spain:

5 - Harry Kane (England)

4 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

4 - Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

3 - Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

3 - Kylian Mbappe (France)

3 - Diego Costa (Spain)

3 - Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

3 - Artem Dzyuba (Russia)

2 - Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)

2 - Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

2 - Eden Hazard (Belgium)

2 - Sergio Aguero (Argentina)

2 - Mile Jedinak (Australia)

2 - Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)

2 - Luka Modric (Croatia)

2 - John Stones (England)

2 - Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

2 - Son Heungmin (South Korea)

2 - Andreas Granqvist (Sweden)

2 - Yerry Mina (Colombia)

2 - Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia)

2 - Antoine Griezmann (France)

FIFA World Cup 2018: Golden Boot standings, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lukaku, Cheryshev, Mbappe, Costa goal, top goal scorer world cup russia
First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 00:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements