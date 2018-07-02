Here are the top scorers of Fifa World Cup 2018 for Golden Boot standings

-
The Fifa World Cup 2018 has seen lots of epic goals. But, some of the strikers have consistently found the net more than others.
Harry Kane has been in excellent form so far. He is set to face Colombia and further his tally. Ronaldo is eliminated from the world cup and finishes the tournament with 4 goals.
Lukaku can also increase his tally as Belgium is set to face Japan.
Artem Dzyuba, Mbappe and Cheryshev are equal with 3 goals who are still in the competition with Russia and France. Diego Costa ends the campaign with 3 goals as Spain bows out to Russia.
Following are the top scorers at the FIFA World Cup after Sunday's match between Russia and Spain:
5 - Harry Kane (England)
4 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
4 - Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
3 - Denis Cheryshev (Russia)
3 - Kylian Mbappe (France)
3 - Diego Costa (Spain)
3 - Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)
3 - Artem Dzyuba (Russia)
2 - Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)
2 - Luis Suarez (Uruguay)
2 - Eden Hazard (Belgium)
2 - Sergio Aguero (Argentina)
2 - Mile Jedinak (Australia)
2 - Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)
2 - Luka Modric (Croatia)
2 - John Stones (England)
2 - Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
2 - Son Heungmin (South Korea)
2 - Andreas Granqvist (Sweden)
2 - Yerry Mina (Colombia)
2 - Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia)
2 - Antoine Griezmann (France)