Fifa World Cup 2018 Belgium vs France live: When and where to watch free

Although the Tour de France cycle race would normally be the focus of French and Belgian sports fans at this time of year, it's a fair bet that Tuesday's World Cup semi-final will beat the viewing figures of the annual cycle race in the two nations in question.

France look to return to the final of the World Cup for the first time since 2006, while the Belgians look to confirm the promise of their 'golden generation' and reach the final for the first time.

The Belgians have won all five of their matches in Russia, scoring 14 goals and leaving Brazil and Japan by the wayside. In the quarter-final against Brazil, they showed their adaptability and in the last 16, they showed their resilience by fighting back from 0-2 down against the Japanese.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has shown that he can make changes to his system, using a 4-3-2-1 for most of the tournament, but adapting to a 4-3-3 to exploit Brazil's weaknesses down the flanks.

Martinez has succeeded where his predecessors failed by making the team greater than the sum of its parts. The Spaniard has shown great tactical pragmatism by setting up his side to suit the characteristics of his best players and exploit the weakness of opponents. This was exemplified in the team's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Brazil, when was deployed as a false nine while Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were pulled wide.

It remains to be seen what system he will use against a French side that is rock-solid in midfield. One change forced on Martinez is at right-back where he will have to find a replacement for the suspended The most likely candidate is Celtic's Dedryck Boyata.

Martinez dropped forward Dries Mertens against Brazil and fielded Nacer Chadli, who had scored the injury-time winning goal against Japan. Other midfield options include Marouane Fellaini, Axel Witsel and

The French drew one group game (against Denmark), but their World Cup has been one of constant progression built around goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, central defenders and Samuel Umtiti, and midfielders, N'golo Kante and

Olivier Giroud provides a focal point in attack. Add to that the pace of and Antoine Griezmann, who will also drop back to help in the middle and Didier Deschamps has a team without any apparent weaknesses.

If Belgium persists with three central defenders, Deschamps will look to full-backs and Benjamin Pavard to push forward and look to exploit spaces between the Belgian defensive trio of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

France will have to be wary of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne's pace on the break. Martinez and his players have already shown they can change their formation depending on their rivals and Tuesday promises to be an absorbing tactical battle.

Key match facts: Belgium vs France

France have won all three of the previous meetings at major tournaments, including two World Cup encounters.

The French won 3-1 in the first round of the 1938 World Cup, which they hosted, and 4-2 after extra time in the third-place play-off in 1986. The latter game in Puebla, Mexico, is the most recent competitive match between the sides.

France also beat Belgium 5-0 in the group stage of the European Championship in 1984, with Michel Platini scoring a hat-trick in Nantes.

Belgium are unbeaten in the last three friendly games (W1, D2), winning the most recent encounter 4-3 in June 2015. Marouane

Fellaini scored twice in that game as the Belgians raced into a three-goal lead inside 50 minutes.

This will be the 74th match between the sides. Belgium have claimed 30 wins, with 24 victories for France and 19 draws.

Tectical analysis: Belgium vs France

The first world cup semi-final pitches Didier Deschamp's France against the Belgium of Roberto Martinez. France have stuck largely with their 4-2-3-1, though this has an asymmetrical quality, with either or Corentin Tolisso playing on the left-hand side of the attacking midfield three. is the danger man, while France's full backs push high, especially Benjamin Pavard on the right in the space left by Mbappe, While n'Golo Kante covers and drives forwards from a deep midfield role. Against them, Belgium have used a 3-4-2-1 and, against Brazil, a 4-3-3 in defence which moved to a 3-4-3 in possession.

Normally, the back three is flanked by wing-backs and Yannick Carrasco, while Romelu Lukaku leads the line ahead of Dries Mehrtens and Eden Hazard. pulls the strings from a deep midfield position, but against Brazil, de Bruyne played as a false nine, flanked by Lukaku and Hazard, ahead of a midfield three - this allowed Belgium to target Brazil's left flank and set up one on ones when countering. Because is less of an attacking outlet than Marcelo, Lukaku is unlikely to play on the right again - de Bruyne might play higher, though, with Hazard. While France's team and shape and selection are unlikely to spring a surprise, Belgium's still could. Both teams have decisions and areas they can target.

Romely Lukaku has been superb so far this tournament. As well as scoring four goals, his all-round contribution has been immense, aware and intelligent in his link-up play. He may fancy his chances against and Samuel Umtiti. Varane is a quick and elegant defender, but Lukaku can push him physically.

Umtiti can a little rash, pushing forwards, and if Belgium can drop players into space in front of him, Lukaku could exploit any gaps that appear. He is unlikely to start on the right again but could drift out there, again to target the space between Hernandez and Umtiti. started against Brazil on the right of a midfield three in defence, tucking inside when Belgium pushed forwards in possession to allow to overlap.

His aerial ability is well known and, indeed, Fellaini often looks best, as against England in the groups, as a kind of an attacking midfielder. From here he can push up late, unsettle the build-up from deep by man-marking the defensive midfielder, and act as an out ball for long passes. Against Kante especially, this could work well.

France does have other means of transitioning, but Fellaini pushed high would be a handful. It also allows Belgium a second target for long passes against the French press, which could be vital in relieving the defence. Belgium have has issues down the left-hand side.

is not a natural wing back and this has meant that either Jan Vertonghen is caught trying to mark a huge swathe of space out wide, or the opposition gets a free run down in behind Carrasco. This was solved, in part, by Martinez when he switched to a back four against Brazil, but Vertonghen is not a natural left back either and tucked in when Belgium had the ball.

Two sides who have looked exceptional at times in the attack, but who have also offered chances to their opponents - this semi-final will come down to who can exploit those weaknesses more clinically. (Source - Tifo Football)