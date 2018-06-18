Fifa World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Panama live: Hazard, De Bruyne start

Live updates:



Minute 26 -- Free-kick to Belgium after Murillo brings down Hazard on the let-wing. De Bryune stands behind the free-kick but his strike hits one of the two players in the wall, Cooper, who is down and the medical team rushes in.



Minute 20 -- Uff!! Looks like Belgium will score anytime soon. Another attack from the flanks and it's Mertens again who plays the ball towards the far post. Lukaku is lurking there and ready to pounce but a brilliant interception from Torres keeps the score goal-less. De Bruyne then fires a long-ranger that flies just above the post.





Minute 17 -- Another Belgium attack ends up hitting the side-netting as Napoli's Dries Mertens is teed up just inside the penalty area, but he fires his shot wide.





Minute 11 -- goes close after he chases a long ball which should have been comfortably cleared by Roman Torres but he instead miscues his pass to his goalkeeper Jaime Penedo. The onrushing Hazard intercepts the ball and side-foots his strike that, to Panama's huge relief, ends up hitting the side-netting.

Minute 10 -- It's all Begium in the starting minutes, as expected. Belgium are repeatedly building-up from the back and launching waves of attack.

-- First free-kick for debutants Panama. Eric Davis takes the free kick from right box the box but Courtois deals easily with it.

Belgium (3-4-2-1): Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Mertens, E. Hazard, R. Lukaku.

Subs: Mignolet, Casteels, Kompany, Dendoncker, Hazard, Tielemans, Dembele, Fellaini, Chadli, Januzaj, Batshuayi.

Panama (4-1-4-1): Penedo, Murillo, Escobar, R Torres, Davis, Gomez, Godoy, Cooper, J Rodriguez, Barcenas, Perez.

Subs: Claderon, A Rodriguez, Cummings, G Torres, Diaz, Machado, Pimentel, Arroyo, Ovalle, Tejada, Avila, Baloy.



Belgium sit third in the FIFA rankings and boast about what is frequently labelled a golden generation featuring the likes of and have come to Russia with a considerable weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Match preview: Belgium vs Panama

The strong Belgium side with some big names in the business are expected to run riot against proverbial minnows Panama in a Group G World Cup clash here on Monday.

Wide forward Dries Mertens though cautioned his team not to take their opponents lightly after Iceland's surprise draw with Argentina.

"Yeah, it is a World Cup, so every team that is there can play. They have something," Napoli star Mertens said. "I think Iceland is a very good team and I hope we can play against Panama and play our game and that we can win.

"I don't know that much (about them) but we are starting tonight with that," he said of the Central American country.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez lauded Panama for getting to the World Cup.

"What I expect is a group with great ambition," Martinez said. Getting to the World Cup was a great result for Panama and the Panamanian people. A team that knocked out a nation like the United States deserves a lot of respect. They are fighters, they have a great mentality and are very competitive."

"I don't expect an easy game. The first game in the World cup is always difficult," he added.

The likes of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea's and Manchester City's are three of the many names who star for their clubs throughout the season and will now look to click as a unit for Belgium on the biggest stage.

In the midfield, Mousa Dembele, Yannick Carrasco and Axel Witsel are expected to start.

Belgium had injury concerns at the back with veteran leader Vincent Kompany and FC Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen recovering and coach Martinez has sent standby defender Laurent Ciman home. Tottenham's central defensive pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will be key to protect Thibaut Courtois' goal.

Belgium were unbeaten in their qualifying campaign and after the quarter-final disappointment at Euro 2016, Martinez would aim to inspire his boys to do better.

On paper, a talented Belgium side should have way too much firepower for Panama, who make history in their first ever game at a World Cup.

Panama Squad

Panama have built their reputation on a solid defence and a physical style of play under experienced coach Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez.

The central Americans have not impressed in warm-up games and it remains to see if their first ever World Cup match will be a Cinderella fairy tale or a rude awakening.

Strikers Blas Perez and Ismael Diaz and defender Felipe Baloy, both 37, played big roles in their qualification campaign and they will be key to Panama's chances. Aníbal Godoy and Armando Cooper are key midfielders.

When and where to watch live:

match will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 8.30 PM .

FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Panama vs Belgium match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Probable squads for Panama vs Belgium match:

Belgium squad: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier; Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard; Romelu Lukaku

Panama squad: Jaime Penedo; Roman Torres, Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis, Michael Murillo; Gabriel Gomez, Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Edgar Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Blas Perez