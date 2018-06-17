Fifa World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland live: Where and when to watch

Group E Match: vs Switzerland



When and where to watch:





Time: 530 PM

vs match will take place on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at 11.30 PM

vs will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers

The Rostov Arena will provide a spectacular setting for the second match in Group E at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, which pits tournament favourites Brazil against Switzerland, who are the only side in history to have beaten eventual World Cup champions in their opening match.

Brazil Squad: Brazil will be under test when they kick off their campaign against Switzerland here on Sunday.

The Brazilians travel to following a convincing 3-0 victory against Austria a week ago as banished any doubts about the injury which brought his campaign with Paris Saint Germain to a premature end.

Against Austria, Tite used Chelsea forward Willian to accompany Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho. Willian will probably start again here, leaving Tite to decide whether Fernandinho or Paulinho partners Casemiro in central midfield.

Marcelo will provide attacking flair from left back, while Dani Alves' injury means Danilo will be given the chance on the right. Meanwhile, everything points to Thiago Silva partnering Joao Miranda in central defence, with Marquinhos likely to miss out, and Allison in goal amid rumours of a move from AS Roma to Real Madrid.

Switzerland squad: The Swiss were slightly unlucky to finish behind Portugal in their qualifying group but are currently sixth in the FIFA world rankings with coach Vladimir Petkovic forging a united squad from a group of players from a host of different ethnic backgrounds.





Petkovic stressed the importance of unity among his players when he said that although he hadn't selected the most talented 23 Swiss players to go to Russia, he had chosen "the best squad".

Their results coming into the tournament have also been good, with a 2-0 win over Japan following a battling 1-1 draw away to Spain on June 3.

The Spain match showed the Swiss can soak up a lot of pressure and keep their shape when they don't have the ball, which will be important too on Sunday.

Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji are likely to play in central defence and there is a chance Johan Djourou could also start.

Stephen Lichtsteiner and Ricardo Rodriguez, who goes into the match with two goals in two games, will be the full backs with Granit Xhaka and Valon Behrami in midfield, while up front Xherdan Shakiri and Breel Embolo will provide pace on the break.

If the Swiss can hang on until halftime they have a chance of springing a surprise, but if Brazil take an early lead it could be a matter of the Swiss hanging on to ensure their goal difference doesn't take a battering ahead of more accessible rivals such as Serbia and Mexico.

Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic said on Saturday that Brazil's star striker was "an exceptional player" and it would be "difficult to hold him back" during Sunday's Group E of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.



Switzerland coach on Neymar: "Of course is an exceptional player. It is difficult to hold him back throughout an entire match. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, he is one of the strongest players in the world. We have to prepare mentally to play against such strong players," Petkovic told journalists, reports Sputnik news agency.

He added that Switzerland aimed to not only show a "good game" but to win the match as well.

Prediction



So much for the unpredictable nature of the beautiful game. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reckons Brazil will win its sixth World Cup, basing its forecast on data mining, machine learning and econometrics.

Here is the full list of Brazil's 23-member provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio

Defenders: Miranda, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Pedro Geromel, Danilo

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Fred

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Neymar, Taison

Here is the 23-member squad of Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Johan Djourou, Nico Elvedi, Michael Lang, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Jacques-Francois Moubandje, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer

Midfielders: Valon Behrami, Blerim Dzemaili, Gelson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber, Denis Zakaria.

Forwards: Josip Drmic, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic, Haris Seferovic.