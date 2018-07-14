This World Cup Final, crack open a cold one in style with Budweiser glass

The in Russia has seen the exit of heavyweights like Argentina and Brazil in the early stages. While defending champions Germany bowed out in the group stages, their favourite beverage continues to enlighten the World Cup fanatics. The official is the perfect companion after you crack open the cold one with the boys, as the saying goes by.

The is perhaps the craziest thing I have reviewed in recent times and is most definitely my favourite. The glass comes with red lights fixed in the bottom end that respond every single time you cheer for your favourite team. Sad for you if you are an Argentina fan, pun intended. The glass, which is perhaps the most common sight in all the World Cup matches, is the most unique thing to have in a house party or at match screenings. The glass steals the show every time you cheer but the show goes on only for a limited period of time as the battery drains out after 3 to 4 hours of continuous cheering.





The limited battery life means that the brilliant lights will last for maximum two games if you are a loud football fan like me. I somehow managed to enjoy a cold one through the entire run of Brazil in Russia and the glass turned heads wherever I went to watch my 'second country' play. The intensity of the light increases with the intensity of the game and also lightens up the mood when your favourite team is on the backfoot.

Now, as the last match of this year's World Cup is scheduled for Sunday, enjoy a cold fizzy beer with this beautiful glass and cheer the French or the Croats as they fight it out at the Luzhniki stadium. After that the glass will become like any other and an official souvenir of Fifa World Cup 2018, so enjoy while it lasts as the wait for another 4 years for Fifa World Cup starts after Sunday.



Where to buy:





The beer glass is available here and you will only get it if you have a special code that comes with a crate of 300ml beer