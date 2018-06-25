Fifa world cup 2018 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia: When and where to watch for free

Both Egypt and will aim to exit the 2018 World Cup with a win when they meet in their final Group A match in in Russia on Monday.

Both teams have lost their opening two matches and have no chance of advancing to the next stages.



With their talismanic forward Mohammed Salah struggling with his fitness following a rather hurried return from a left shoulder dislocation, Egypt have struggled in the two matches they played so far. looks likely to start against as Egypt go in search of a first-ever World Cup win in a battle to avoid finishing bottom of Group A.

Playing without Salah in their campaign against mighty Uruguay, the Egyptians gave a good account of themselves in a 0-1 loss to the two-time World Cup winners.

Salah's presence in Egypt's second group match against Russia failed to lift the seven-time African champions as they crashed to a 1-3 defeat.

The Saudis have fared no better.

They were thrashed 0-5 by hosts Russia in the tournament opener, which prompted authorities back home to call for punishments and sanctions against the players.

The Saudis displayed markedly better in their second match before conceding a narrow 0-1 loss to Uruguay.

"We will play against to regain wellness and achieve our new ambitions after the early exit at this World Cup, which was a big shock and blow. The team will be at its best against Saudi Arabia and there are no excuses for not winning and providing a better performance," Egypt coach was quoted as saying by com.

"I admit that I found the best reception and best treatment in Egypt, with different views and philosophies, which is normal in football. The players have made great sacrifices and concessions and I thank them very much for everything they have done over the past period," he added.

"We must not forget that is our first global experience, and an experience that you can build on. It must give confidence to the players."

Egypt's 45-year-old goalkeeper may have to wait for an appearance off the bench to set a record as the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup.

Egypt coach said he would not tinker greatly with the starting XI that were dumped out of the tournament 3-1 by hosts Russia on Tuesday.

"The manager needs a reason to make changes," Cuper told reporters before Salah took part in a full training session at the "We are not going to change our style."

An appearance for El Hadary would smash the age record set by Faryd Mondragon in Brazil four years ago.

The Colombia goalkeeper was 43 years and three days old when he played against Japan in a 4-1 group stage victory in Cuiaba.

But the 158-capped El Hadary said he did not know if he would play.

"I will be very happy if I participate and set the record," he said.

"But it is not certain."

Cuper made it clear that he considered it important for Egypt's future to register a first-ever win at a World Cup and he would field his strongest side.

"We must bow out in style," he said.

