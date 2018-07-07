Fifa World Cup 2018 England vs Sweden live score: When and where to watch

Gareth Southgate-led England will be looking to build on their dramatic penalty shootout win over when they face an Sweden side in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final at the on Saturday.

Sweden reached the semis in 1938, 1950, 1958 (when they were hosts and would go on to play in the final) and in 1994 in the US.

The English qualified for the semi-finals in 1966, (when they won the World Cup on home soil) and 1990, when they endured the heartbreak of losing a penalty shoot-out to Germany.

England finally put their penalty jinx behind them on Tuesday when they beat and will be favourites to make it into the last four.

However Sweden produced another typically solid display to knock Switzerland out of the round of 16 and give England an idea of the task awaiting them.

Swedish coach Janne Andersson will welcome veteran midfielder Sebastian Larsson back into the side after a suspension, while central defender has opted to stay with the squad even though his wife is expected to give birth at any moment.

England have an injury doubt hanging over striker Jamie Vardy, who picked up a groin injury against Colombia, but that shouldn't alter Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

Dele Ali also looked to be struggling with his troublesome left thigh and Southgate will have to decide whether to risk the attacking midfielder or to include or Fabian Delph, who returned to the squad after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.

The English have been effective from set-pieces, scoring seven of their nine goals at the tournament from corners, penalties or free kicks. They will need to be more clinical in the penalty area against a rival that showed against the Swiss that they are totally committed to defending.

Sweden have their base camp in Gelendzhik, where it is around 10 degrees centigrade hotter than the England training base near St Petersburg. That could be a factor if the game goes into extra time in what promises to be a warm and humid Samara evening.

Although England are the favorites to beat Sweden, recent meetings between the two sides should give the English reasons not to be overconfident.

Key stats: England vs Sweden

* Despite scoring fewer goals, Sweden have had more shots on goal then England at this tournament. They have attempted 18 shots, one more than England.

* England’s is the top scorer at Russia 2018 so far with six goals.

* Sweden’s Marcus Berg has had 13 shots on goal during the tournament but has yet to score.

* Sweden’s Sebastian Larsson will return from suspension, but the Swedes will be without Mikael Lustig following his second yellow card of the tournament against Switzerland.

* England’s Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, Rueben Loftus-Cheek and are all on one booking.

* England have scored nine goals at Russia 2018. Only Belgium on 12 have scored more.

* Sweden have only conceded two goals at this tournament. Only fellow quarter-finalists Uruguay and Brazil have a better defensive record.

* Sweden have made 140 defensive clearances at Russia 2018, more than any other team.

* England’s three goals from set pieces is the most at the tournament. However, they have also conceded twice in similar situations, including Colombia’s last minute equalizer in the last 16.

* England’s win over on penalties in the last 16 was their first ever World Cup penalty shootout success. They had lost the three previous shootouts they had been involved in.

* The last time the teams met in 2012, scored four goals as Sweden beat England 4-2 in a friendly.

Previous meetings: In 24 meetings between the sides, England have won eight times and Sweden seven. Both previous World Cup meetings between the sides have finished in draws, most recently in 2006.

When and Where to watch: Sweden vs England

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 4:00 pm (Sweden Time), 2:00 pm (GMT)

In the today's first quarterfinal match, Sweden vs England will take place in Samara on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST), 4:00 pm (Sweden Time), 2:00 pm (GMT).

Sweden vs England match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Sweden vs England match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Watch out for: Kieran Trippier

England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden throws up a fascinating tactical battle in which wing back will play a key role in breaking down a Swedish side playing a classic, and very English, 4-4-2 system.

According to statistics by Opta, the top three creators of chances in this tournament are Brazil’s Neymar, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne and Trippier.