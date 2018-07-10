Premier League already a winner no matter what happens in World Cup 2018

The intensity of will hit its pinnacle when France will take on Belgium in first semi-final in Russia. With 60 games played and 28 teams eliminated, only four teams stay in Russia to stake claim to the ultimate footballing glory. France, Belgium, Croatia, and England will fight it out in the semi-final.

The level of game in the Russia World Cup has again rejuvenated international football. Some new youngsters like France's Kylian Mbappe, Uruguay's Diego Laxalt, Russia's Denis Cheryshev, England's Harry Maguire rose to instant fame. Most of newly surfaced players play for top European leagues.

England's English Premier League- 40 players

The tale of the tells a story of triumph of the English Premier League. Forty of the 92 players left at the World Cup ply their trade in the world's no.1 league. In fact, the top 4 clubs (ranked as per the number of representative players remaining in the World Cup) have a total representation of 28 players.



Chelsea have five players, including Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois. Most players, nine, are from Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City and Manchester United have total representation of seven each.

Spain's La Liga - 12 players

A total of twelve players from La Liga still have the chance of winning this year's World Cup. Four players are from Barcelona: Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, and Thomas Vermaelen.





Three players are from Real Madrid: Luka Modric, Raphael Varane, and Mateo Kovacic. Atletico Madrid also have three players including Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez.

France's Ligue 1 - 12 players

France's Ligue 1 has a total of 12 players.





Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco have four players each. PSG's key names include Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe. Monaco have Djibril Sidibé and Youri Tielemans. Marseille have three players.

Germany's Bundesliga - 9 players

Nine players from the German league Bundesliga reached the semi-finals of the The list includes VfB Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard and Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramarić.

Italy's Serie A - 8 players

Italy couldn't make it to the premier international competition, but it's club football has a fine representation with eight players from Serie making it to the semi-finals.





Juventus have three players: Mario Mandžukić, Marko Pjaca and Blaise Matuidi. Inter Milan have two players including Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović.