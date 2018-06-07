India won't have to go sleepless to catch World Cup action. Check schedule

A popular internet meme implies that being an Asian football fan means going sleepless at night to catch live the biggest matches international football has to offer. Past World Cups and club-level matches in Europe posed that big question to the people of this part of the globe: to watch or not to watch?

But no such dilemma in the Fifa World Cup 2018, which will give a football-crazy Indian fans a chance to catch the action during evening hours.

FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The last edition of the tournament, in 2014 in Brazil, reached 3.2 billion people around the world. According to a report by FIFA, the Asian market observed a decline in audience reach due to the less favourable kick-off times which caused the global figure not to rise compared to 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

However, the 2014 edition enjoyed an increase in coverage across India. Audience reach for the whole event increased from 44.9 million in 2010 to 85.7 million in 2014. Russia, the first Eastern European country to host the competition, will offer kick-off timings more suited to the Asian audience and the football fans in India. With a series of high-profile international matches ready to see the light of the day in India (finally!) for the next one month, expect a surge in the viewership figure.

The earliest kick-off time for a game in the forthcoming tournament is 3:30 PM (IST) on June 16 when France will play Australia. The latest timing for kick-off in most matches is 11:30 PM (IST), with one exception -- Croatia vs Nigeria which will begin at 12:30 am on June 17. Broadcasting rights holder Sony Pictures Networks officials have said they are expecting viewership for this year's edition to cross 100 million viewers. Sony's video-on-demand service SonyLiv will live stream all the World Cup games.

The opening match will be between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14, which will start at 8:30 PM (IST). Throughout the group stage, three to four matches will be played everyday. The final will be played on July 15 in Moscow at 8:30 PM (IST).

Following is the schedule: