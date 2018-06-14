Fifa World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium: Updates

Fifa 2018, football's biggest showpiece is set to begin in Russia starting with Fifa 2018 at the magnificent Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday. The Fifa features 32 teams competing in 64 games over 32 days starting from June 14. The 21st edition will be played in 12 stadiums, across 11 cities, spread over 1,800 miles.



The month-long tournament is expected to attract one and a half million fans to Russia and an estimated global television audience of over three billion viewers.



Where is the taking place?

Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium will host the A concert will also run concurrently in Moscow's famous Red Square.

Where can you watch the opening ceremony on TV?

You can watch the FIFA on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where you watch the opening ceremony online?

The opening ceremony will be broadcasted on SONY LIV.

What time will the opening ceremony start?

The Opening Ceremony will start at 18.30 IST or 6.30 PM.

What time will Opening Ceremony kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony will start at 20.00 IST (8 PM).

When is the Fifa World Cup 2018 first match?

The match will be played by the host nation Russia vs Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium at 20.30 (8:30 PM).

What will the opening ceremony involve?

The event will focus on a series of musical acts, with the main attraction Robbie Williams.

Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing in an opening extravaganza that will pay homage to all things Russian.

Williams, who helped mastermind another edition of Soccer Aid for Unicef, will perform for the capacity crowd inside the Luzhniki Stadium and millions more watching on around the world.

Very excited to be returning to Russia to perform at the opening of the @FIFAWorldCup - tune in early on Thursday for an unforgettable show! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/skwCwt21SM — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 11, 2018



“I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream,” said Williams.

“We’d like to invite and music fans to party with us in Russia, in the stadium, or to tune in their TVs a little earlier for an unforgettable show.”



How the opening ceremony will be different this year?

The former Take That star will be joined by celebrated Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

According to Fifa, the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will have a slightly different format compared to previous editions of the tournament, with a particular focus on musical acts.

The show will also take place much closer to kick-off, just half an hour before the start of the match, which is scheduled for 4pm UK time.

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull were headlines acts at the 2014 opening ceremony in Brazil.

Opera singer Placido Domingo - who famously soundtracked Italia '90 as one of the Three Tenors alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras - will also be performing. Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez will join him.

"It is interesting that events are usually opened by opera stars, because classical music is a universal code understood by residents of every country," said the tournament organisers.

Pianist Denis Matsuev, global opera stars Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eivazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Albina Shagimuratova are among the Russian stars on show.

What is the official Fifa World Cup 2018 song?

The official Fifa World Cup song is called Live It Up and features Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Kosovar Albanian singer Era Istrefi.



The official song is customarily performed ahead of the tournament's opening match. "One life, live it up" is the central theme of the fast-paced dance tune. 'Live It Up' has been produced by DJ and songwriter Diplo and features Nicky Jam, Will Smith, and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi.