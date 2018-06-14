An exhaustive guide to FIFA World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know

One of the biggest advantages of being just 3,096 miles away from Russia is that you won’t be sleep deprived. World Cups, as well as club-level matches of Europe in the past, have posed a big question to the people of this part of the globe: to watch or not to watch? There will be no such dilemma in the Fifa World Cup 2018, which will give a football-crazy Indian fans a chance to catch the action during evening hours. Most of the matches will start at 5.30 in the evening and the last match will be played at 11.30 in the night. Click here to check the full schedule of the tournament.



Where can you watch: Everywhere



Sony Pictures Networks India will broadcast all the 64 matches live on TV. Click here to know all the channels on which it will be broadcasted. The games will be available in six local languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.



Apart from the SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com, Click here to know how to catch the live action on mobile devices.