Portugal vs Spain live: Ronaldo to play against Ramos; Line-ups confirmed

Squads:

Portugal: Patricio; Soares, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Silva, Carvalho, Moutinho, Fernandes; Guedes, Ronaldo. The formation will be (4-4-2)

Spain: De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke; Silva, Isco, Iniesta; Costa. The formation will be 4-2-3-1



The teams have arrived in the stadium.





Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)

When the draw for the Fifa World Cup was announced, the match between Portugal vs Spain, which is the second match of Group B at the Sochi's Fisht Stadium was considered one of the most exciting matches in the first round because of the high profile names involved in the match. On one hand, you have five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and on the other hand, you have star-studded Spain, led by Andres

Despite Portugal and Spain being old rivals, their opening match in the showpiece event will only be their second-ever meeting on the football's greatest stage.



When and where to watch:

The match will be telecasted in English on SONY TEN 2, in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on SONY ESPN.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

For streaming, the match can be streamed at sonyliv.com

The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ronaldo will surely be a key man for Portugal when they square off against Spain. He will be up against some of his Real Madrid clubmates, who will surely know his tricks and skills.

Ronaldo was instrumental in their Euro 2016 victory. Ronaldo's passion at the end of the game where he almost imposed himself like a coach was exemplary.

As for his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future with Real Madrid, Portugal midfielder Fernandes said the Portuguese squad travelled to Russia solely to win all their matches and were not thinking about anything else.

At the same time, Fernandes added that Ronaldo is very important for the Portuguese national team, which depends to a certain extent on his goals and fitness.

The Spanish Tiki Taka

Spain's starting XI in Russia is likely to have a familiar feel to it. In goal, David De Gea is undoubtedly first choice. In defence, Gerard Pique and will take up their usual positions in the center, with Jordi Alba and Dani Carvajal occupying the full-back spots.

Further forward, will anchor the Spanish midfield, and will be supported by fellow veterans Sergio Busquets and either Koke or Thiago Silva.

On the wings, David Silva and Isco will make a formidable duo who can drop towards the centre as the full-backs take up the space.

Up front, is a bruising target man who will be a handful for opposition defenders, though it is possible newly-inducted Fernando Hierro may choose to deploy Iago Aspas in a false nine role.

Other attacking alternatives include Lucas Vazquez and Rodrigo, whose speed and flexibility will provide the with no shortage of tactical variety.





(Photo: PTI)

Recent form of Portugal: The Fernando Santos-led side had endured a roller coaster ride in the recent months. They have defeated Switzerland, Egypt and Algeria while they lost 0-3 to Netherlands and settled for draw against Tunisia and Belgium in their last six matches.

After the euphoria of winning Euro 2016, even the most ardent Portugal fans would admit that their victory was largely unexpected and was achieved in a pragmatic, attritional style under the guidance of Fernando Santos.

Recent form of Spain: Though Spain have been in impressive form in the lead-up to the showpiece event, they were hit by the shocking axing of their head coach Julen Lopetegui.





Lopetegui's sacking came after he was named as the new Real Madrid coach. Former Bolton Wanderers centre-back Fernando Hierro replaced Lopetegui as the manager of Spain for the FIFA World Cup.





The new system of Portugal: Portugal's playing style totally contrasts Spain, who like to play technical, skillful and free-flowing football.

Santos will also be under pressure, having dropped the ever-present Nani (the third most capped player in Portugal's history), the hero of the Euro 2016 final, Eder, and the Barcelona pair of Nelson Semedo and Andre Gomes. A Portugal without these four would have been unthinkable a few short months ago.





New attacking talent comes in the form of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes, who will be hoping to replace the likes of Nani and Quaresma in the near future.

Portugal's system is built on a solid defence with relatively few goalscoring chances being created, in the hope that Ronaldo will need just half a chance to The 33-year-old talisman has formed an impressive partnership with Silva and their link-up play will be vital if Portugal are to have a successful tournament.

The two squads are as follows:

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes , Beto , Rui Patricio

Defenders: Bruno Alves , Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui , Pepe , Raphael Guerreiro , Ricardo Pereira , Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Adrien Silva , Bruno Fernandes , Joao Mario , Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes , William Carvalho

Forwards: Andre Silva , Bernardo Silva , Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins , Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma

Spain

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga , David De Gea , Pepe Reina

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta , Dani Carvajal , Jordi Alba, Nacho , Nacho Monreal, Alvaro Odriozola , Gerard Pique , Sergio Ramos

Midfielders: Isco , Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets , David Silva , Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez , Koke

Forwards: Marco Asensio , Iago Aspas, , Rodrigo , Lucas Vazquez.

