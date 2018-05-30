Spain World Cup squad: Will the ageing masters be able to conquer Russia?

Ten years ago, the Spanish national team was about to embark on a period of unprecedented success, winning both the 2008 and as well as in the 2010 Their unique brand of "tiki-taka" passing won them many admirers, and ensured the team's place in folklore.

However, as Spain's core players began to age, the "invincible fleet" that once conquered the world began to fall from grace. At in Brazil, they failed to advance from the group stage, suffering a humiliating 1-5 defeat to the Netherlands. And at in two years later, 'La Furia Roja' was eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing 0-2 to Italy, reports

After resigned as national team manager, the brought Julen Lopetegui in for qualification. Lopetegui lived up to expectations and led the team to with an unbeaten record of 9 wins and 1 draw, forcing rivals into the play-off round.

In fact, Spain have remained unbeaten since Lopetegui's arrival, having achieved 13 wins and 5 draws in 18 games. In their last two friendly matches, they drew 1-1 with current world champions Germany, and impressively defeated Argentina 6-1, evoking memories of the all-conquering Spanish team from just a few years ago.



The notable omissions

Lopetegui's final squad of 23 players for next month's World Cup contains a number of notable omissions, such as Chelsea players and Marcos Alonso, and Barcelona's Sergi Roberto.

Such is Spain's strength in depth that those who did not make the final cut would form a formidable XI in their own right. But Lopetegui maintains that his final squad represents the best of Spanish football.



The war in Russia

Spain are widely considered among the favourites to lift in They have been placed in group B, along with Portugal, Morocco and Lopetegui's team is expected to progress smoothly to the Round of 16 along with their Iberian neighbors, who have talisman to count on.

After that, they will likely face either host nation or South American hopefuls Reaching the quarter-finals will be the minimum expectation for Spain, who are not expected to be seriously challenged in the tournament's opening stages.

Will "tiki-taka" triumph?



Spain's current tactical style dates back to the Luis Aragones era. After being knocked out of in the Round of 16, the former Atletico Madrid made several bold tactical changes, such as discarding traditional wing play, dropping iconic striker from the national team, and adopting the possession-based "tiki-taka" passing game.



This series of reforms drove Spain to their first great success since winning the 1964 European Championship, and laid the foundations for their unprecedented success over the coming years.

inherited Aragones' tactical concept and continued to employ tiki-taka, relying on several players from to anchor the Spanish midfield as the team won the next two international tournaments. And while Spain's so-called "golden generation" led by legendary midfielder gradually aged, and the potency of their game was blunted by the ravages of time, this tactic is now considered a key tenet of the Spanish style of play.

The breadth of fresh air



After del Bosque's retirement in 2016, Lopetegui's appointment represented a breath of fresh air for Spain.

With the team in need of an overhaul, the new gave opportunities to new players such as and In fact, in Spain's final list of 23 players for this World Cup, there are 10 players who have never competed in either the European Championship or



However, in addition to bringing through new talent, Lopetegui has also retained many of the most important players from the del Bosque era such as Andres Iniesta, whose technical ability and control of possession represents a key component of this Spain side.

Lopetegui's starting XI in Russia is likely to have a familiar feel to it. In goal, is undoubtedly first choice. In defence, and will take up their usual positions in the center, with and occupying the full-back spots.

Further forward, Iniesta will anchor the Spanish midfield, and will be flanked by fellow veterans and David Silva, with younger blood coming in the form of Atletico Madrid's Koke and

Up front, is a bruising target man who will be a handful for opposition defenders, though it is possible Lopetegui may choose to deploy as a false nine instead.

Other attacking alternatives include and Rodrigo, whose speed and flexibility will provide the team with no shortage of tactical variety.



The ageing masters

This World Cup will be Iniesta's final international competition, with the veteran set to join Vissel Kobe in next season. As the key playmaker in the Spanish team, as well as the scorer of the winning goal in final, his international retirement will leave Spain with big shoes to fill.



Elsewhere, while midfielder has had a tough time of it at club level this season, he has found the national team much more to his liking, scoring a sensational hat-trick in the friendly win against Argentina.

The is blessed with outstanding passing and dribbling skills, and is expected to play a key role as Spain seek to return to the very top this summer.



These are the 23 players who will be going to Russia:



Goalkeepers: (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal(Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos(Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba(Barcelona), (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfield: Sergio Busquets(Barcelona), (Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) David Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)

Forward: Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), (Atletico)

Players who were left off





Pedro, Juan Mata, Sergi Roberto, Hector Bellerin, Ander Herrera, Victor Machin, Marcos Alonso, Marc Bartra, Illarramendi, Javi Martinez, Iker Cassilas



