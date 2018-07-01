Fifa World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia: Kick-off! Costa starts, Iniesta out

Considering their turbulent start to the FIFA World Cup, will be pleased to have safely negotiated the group phase, even if they are yet to click under interim head coach Fernando Hierro. The 2010 champions probably face their toughest test yet against on Sunday.

Former international Hierro was named coach on the eve of the tournament, replacing Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after it was revealed he had accepted an offer to join Real Madrid, reports Xinhua news agency.



Spain have scored in each of their last 23 games in all competitions (67 in total), their longest ever run.



Spain have scored 10 goals in their last three games against (7 in two games at Euro 2008, 3 in a friendly in November 2017).

TEAM NEWS



Russia subs: Andrey Semenov, Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Gazinskiy, Alan Dzagoev, Fedor Smolov, Andrey Lunev, Vladimir Granat, Aleksey Miranchuk, Anton Miranchuk, Vladimir Gabulov, Aleksandr Erokhin.



RUSSIA (3-4-2-1): Igor Akinfeev; Ilya Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Fedor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes; Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zubnin; Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba.



Spain subs: Daniel Carvajal, Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo Moreno, Thiago Alcantara, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Odriozola, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Nacho Monreal, Iago Aspas, Pepe Reina.



SPAIN (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets; David Silva, Isco, Marco Asensio; Diego

Spain played remarkably well in a 3-3 draw with European champions Portugal - just two days after Lopetegui's dismissal - and scraped to a 1-0 victory over Iran before a shaky 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Russia have been one of the surprise teams of the tournament. Ranked 70th in the world by FIFA, Stanislav Cherchesov's side won their opening match against Saudi Arabia 5-0 before disposing of Egypt 3-1 five days later.

They thudded back to earth with a 0-3 loss to Uruguay in their final group match after Igor Smolnikov's 36th-minute red card.



Match Preview

But one senses that the result against the Uruguayans has done little to dampen team spirit as Russia benefit from a groundswell of optimism and support that goes along with being the tournament hosts.

While their defence has looked shaky on occasions, Russia has genuine quality in attack. Spain will be wary of the threat posed by Artem Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev, and Aleksandr Golovin, who have scored six of Russia's eight goals and produced three assists.

Spain also have no shortage of scoring options, even if there are doubts about who will start up front for them at Luzhniki Stadium.

Diego has been Spain's top scorer here with three goals but there remains a feeling that the 29-year-old, who thrives in a counter-attacking team like Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, may not be an ideal fit for Spain.

His battering ram style looks at odds with a side that still prioritizes possession and slick triangular passing, hallmarks of their tiki-taka revolution that delivered two European championships and the World Cup from 2008 to 2012.

The Brazil-born was anonymous for long periods against Morocco, struggling to find pockets of space against the African side's deep-lying defence. The introduction of Iago Aspas, who replaced Costa in the 74th minute, provided Spain with an immediate spark and Hierro might be tempted to start the Celta Vigo player on Sunday, either as a false nine or on a wing.

Hierro also seems undecided about how to set up his midfield, having chopped and changed personnel and formations in the first three matches.

Thiago Alcantara failed to impress in his first start for the tournament against Morocco and an opportunity may be given to Atletico Madrid's Koke against Russia.

The fact that defender Sergio Ramos has completed more passes than anyone in the group stage says a lot about a side that saw a lot of the ball but didn't do much with it.

However, they will hope that Russia will offer them more space than a defensive Iran did. If Russia do open up, the Spanish should have more than enough quality to beat them.

The host nation have a tough task to get past the Spanish, especially after Uruguay exposed their weaknesses in their last group match.

However, Russia can expect help from the 81,000 fans in the Luzhniki Stadium and will also take heart from the fact Spain have never beaten a host nation in a major tournament.

Their best hope will be to play a high-energy pressing game in their own half and look for Denis Cheryshev to exploit spaces behind a Spanish defense which tends to push to the halfway line.

Russia's World Cup topscorer Denis Cheryshev says the hosts can hurt 2010 winners Spain in the World Cup last 16 despite the huge disparity in talent between the two teams.

Russia entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked side, at 70th in the world, but comprehensive wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt have boosted expectations.

Now they must find a way past title contenders Spain to prolong their run after reaching the knockout phase for the first time in the post-Soviet era. Villarreal winger Cheryshev, who has scored three goals so far, is looking to exploit a surprisingly suspect Spain defence.

Fernando Hierro's side have conceded five goals in three matches, with questions in particular over the form of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

"That's my intention as a forward," said Cheryshev.

"Spain have some great players and might even be the best team in the world, in any case they're close to being the best. But any team can hurt another and we'll certainly do our best."

Cheryshev is no stranger to Spanish football, having spent most of his life in the country and come up through the Real Madrid youth system.

"I'm sure we're going to have a hard time and I repeat we know they're excellent and can play very well," he said. "But we also have our assets and we'll have to take advantage of them.

"However, I think that we can win against anybody, we can always win and that's what we need to believe, just think about victory."

Russia will have the support of most of the 80,000 fans at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, and Cheryshev is hoping the team can deliver a performance they will remember.

"I think for us tomorrow has to be a party, especially for the fans. They need to enjoy the match and we need to give 200 percent.

"We are playing at home but I think the team is relaxed and very much ready to do a good job." Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov said it was a "life and death match".

"It's not a pressure," he said. "I believe there is a responsibility, Spain feels this and so does Russia. If you lose this you're out.

"This is something like an exam in Russian -- what you write your teacher or professor will read and check and you can't change anything."

Russia drew 3-3 with Spain in a friendly in Saint Petersburg in November, but former national team goalkeeper Cherchesov said much had changed since then.

"It was like a test game, tomorrow is an official game. They are two different things," said the 54-year-old.