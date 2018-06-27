Fifa World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica: When and where to watch

Costa Rica are already out of the World Cup. But Switzerland have to better Serbia's result against Brazil in order to reach the knockout stages. Moreover, they even have a chance to top the group if Switzerland wins and Brazil lose against Serbia.

Match Preview:

Switzerland and Costa Rica in Fifa World Cup 2018: The Swiss have four points from two games, while Costa Rica, who sit at the end of Group E table, are already out after losing both their matches. Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka scored goals to seal a memorable 2-1 win against Serbia in their last game. They had also frustrated Brazil in their first match which ended in a draw after Philippe Coutinho scored from his trademark curler shot. Costa Rica lost their first game against Serbia owing to a sublime free-kick goal by Aleksandar Kolarov. The Costa Ricans worked hard in their second game against group favourites Brazil but their resistance was outdone after Coutinho and Neymar struck late goals to seal a 2-0 win and end Costa Rica's World Cup campaign.

Team report:

Switzerland: Although a draw is all they need to qualify for the Round of 16, the Swiss will be going for the win. They have had problems going forward in recent games, and manager Petkovic looks set to leave out Haris Seferovic for the first time this tournament. Mario Gavranovic or Breel Embolo will step in as his replacement. Their aim will be to score early and to take the initiative. (Source: Fifa.com)





ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup: Shaqiri's 90th-minute strike takes Switzerland past Serbia

Costa Rica: There's nothing to lose and all to gain. Costa Rica are yet to score and the team are looking to perform well in this final match in order to win and thereby bid farewell to the World Cup with the satisfaction of a victory. They played with admirable tactical awareness against Serbia and Brazil, but were ineffective in the final third. This match will be no different, but Los Ticos will have to improve up front if they wish to defeat a team like Switzerland. (Source: Fifa.com)





ALSO READ: Neymar, Coutinho score in Brazil's hard-fought victory against Costa Rica

Trivia: Costa Rica have now gone five matches without a win at the World Cup and 368 minutes without scoring, their longest goal drought in the tournament’s history.



When and Where to watch: Switzerland vs Costa Rica

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group E match, match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Possible Line-ups:

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber; Mario Gavranovic.

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas; Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Cristian Gamboa; Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruiz, Christian Bolanos; Marco Urena.