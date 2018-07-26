Fifa World Cup 2018 watched by 110.5 mn viewers across India

The 64 live matches of the recently concluded 2018 were watched by 110.5 million viewers across India on the Sony Pictures Networks India (Broadcast Audience Research Council of India data for all India, viewers above two years of age viewing the tournament on the SPN Sports Network + terrestrial network/Doordarshan).

The month long tournament was telecast live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 and SONY ESPN channels and live streamed on SonyLIV app and website. The total cumulative reach for the on the network was 254 million viewers (BARC, all India, viewers above two years old). This includes live matches, wraparound shows, highlights, repeats, surround programming of FIFA World Cup, SPN Sports Network, terrestrial network, Sony LIV).

The top reach markets for live matches were West Bengal – 22.2 million, Kerala – 17.8 million, Maharashtra /Goa – 12.8 million, and Assam/North East/Sikkim – 11.4 million. Local language feeds (Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu) were sampled by 70.7 million viewers which translates to 66 per cent of the overall tournament reach for live matches.

SPN had introduced regional commentary this year in five languages mentioned which resulted in 10.7 million viewers sampling the Bengali commentary and 9.7 million viewers accessing the Malayalam commentary. A total of 40.7 million viewers across India sampled the regional commentary feed.

The final match between France vs Croatia was watched by 51.2 million viewers – The highest reach for any FIFA World Cup match till date in India. Females contributed to 47 per cent of the tournament reach till date.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and head - sports, SPN, “We are extremely excited by the success of the 2018 with the viewership meeting all our expectations. This definitely reflects the passion the sport is seeing in India and Sony Pictures Networks India is proud to be associated with this tournament and to have provided viewers unparalleled viewing experiences through unique and innovative ideas and initiatives."