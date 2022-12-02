Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Score: South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay
Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Remaining four teams for the Round of 16 will be decided. In Group H, South Korea will face Portugal while Ghana will play Uruguay in two simultaneous games
South Korea face Portugal in a Group H clash at the Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo: ANI
It is the final day of group stages and the final four teams in their lineup for the round of 16 will be decided as four matches will be played in a batch of two simultaneous games each. First, up will be Group H where South Korea will face Portugal while Ghana will play Uruguay. Both matches will begin at 08:30 pm IST onward.
South Korea vs Portugal
After Japan’s historic win over Spain last night, their neighbours South Korea will be pumped to get a win over Spain’s neighbours Portugal. With one point in their kitty, the only way Korea can get to the Round of 16 is by beating Portugal and at the same time hoping that Uruguay beat Ghana but not by more than one goal margin. If Ghana win, South Korea will be relegated immediately.
Portugal on the other hand would look to avoid what happened to France in their last game and would want to finish the group stages with three wins in their kitty and that’s how this game becomes exciting,
Ghana vs Uruguay
The excitement level will however be at its zenith when the Black Stars of Ghana look to avenge their quarterfinal loss of 2010 against Uruguay. For Ghana, even a draw will seem them from the Round of 16, but they will not at all be satisfied with a draw. They have been blistering scorers, scoring five goals in three games.
However, they have conceded five as well and that’s where the hope lies for Uruguay who have not been able to score even a single goal in their two matches. The South American team would look to avoid the embarrassment that high-ranking teams like Denmark and Germany have faced after a group stage exit. To do that, Uruguay would need to win their game and then hope that South Korea either draws with Portugal or loses.
A South Korean victory will spell doom for Uruguay until and unless they win by a goal difference of at least three goals, considering that the Asian nation will win by a margin of only one goal.
Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from two simultaneous Group H games i.e. South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
