JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » FIFA World Cup » News

Fifa World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain Live Score and Updates, Round of 16

Fifa World Cup Round of 16, Morocco vs Spain Live Score Updates: Last non-European, non-South American team remaining in the hunt, Morocco will give their best against one of the best teams- Spain

Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Morocco Football Team celebrates after win against Belgium in Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup
Morocco Football Team takes on Spain in the Round of 16 in Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup
Morocco vs Spain Live Score, Fifa World Cup Round of 16

The Preview

Morocco, who drew against Croatia and shocked world number two Belgium on their way to the Round of 16, will have yet another European challenge in front of them when they take on Spain in a battle to move to the quarterfinal for the first time ever in their World Cup history. 

If any Moroccan team would ever have been capable of beating Spain, it is this one. Having conceded only once, that too against Canada, the North African side will be pumped to show tremendous defence once again and learn from the Japanese who kept the Spanish strikers at bay. 

On the other hand. Spain, having lost to Japan, which also worked as a blessing in disguise for them as they are facing Morocco instead of Croatia, would look to bounce back from the group stage defeat to Japan. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Pedri and Gavi and Ferran Torress would be eager to get amongst the goals and lead Spain to a quarterfinal for the first time since their World Cup-winning campaign of 2010.

Morocco Starting 11

Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Formation: 4-3-3

Spain Starting 11

Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Formation: 4-3-3

Fifa World Cup Round of 16 MAR vs ESP Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh