- IDBI Bank stake sale: Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51%
- Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues
- DoT proposes to drop Bharatnet infra from its asset monetisation plan
- Sebi likely to relax regulatory norms for Centre for PSU disinvestment
- 7.4% interest rate locked in for 10 years: Who should buy LIC's PMVVY
- Vodafone Idea's validity period for OCD issuance to ATC Telecom lapses
- NCLT reserves order on Suraksha's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech
- What we know about Iran's notorious 'morality police' and how it operates
- CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?
Fifa World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain Live Score and Updates, Round of 16
Fifa World Cup Round of 16, Morocco vs Spain Live Score Updates: Last non-European, non-South American team remaining in the hunt, Morocco will give their best against one of the best teams- Spain
Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Morocco Football Team takes on Spain in the Round of 16 in Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup
The Preview
Morocco, who drew against Croatia and shocked world number two Belgium on their way to the Round of 16, will have yet another European challenge in front of them when they take on Spain in a battle to move to the quarterfinal for the first time ever in their World Cup history.
If any Moroccan team would ever have been capable of beating Spain, it is this one. Having conceded only once, that too against Canada, the North African side will be pumped to show tremendous defence once again and learn from the Japanese who kept the Spanish strikers at bay.
On the other hand. Spain, having lost to Japan, which also worked as a blessing in disguise for them as they are facing Morocco instead of Croatia, would look to bounce back from the group stage defeat to Japan. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Pedri and Gavi and Ferran Torress would be eager to get amongst the goals and lead Spain to a quarterfinal for the first time since their World Cup-winning campaign of 2010.
Morocco Starting 11
Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Formation: 4-3-3
Spain Starting 11
Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo
Formation: 4-3-3
Fifa World Cup Round of 16 MAR vs ESP Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More