Fifa World Cup Final 2018 France vs Croatia live: When and where to watch

France will bid to win their second title as they will start as slight favourites against maiden finalists Croatia in the title-decider at the Luzhniki Stadium here on Sunday.

The title clash refreshes memory of their 1998 semi-final when two near-identical second-half strikes by right-back Liliam Thuram propelled France to their first final before they went on to overwhelm defending champions and South American powerhouse Brazil.

This time, however, Zlatko Dalic-coached Croatia have a squad capable of going all the way. Just like the Davor Suker-captained batch of 1998, this Croatian side has a similar never-say-die attitude, coupled with talent from the best clubs all over Europe.

Deschamps role

France have, at least on paper, a squad loaded with talent and more depth. In Didier Deschamps, they have a coach who has the previous experience of winning the World Cup as a player.

Deschamps, who captained the 1998 French side, has a chance to achieve the rare distinction of becoming only the third man, in history -- after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and German legend Franz Beckenbauer -- to win the World Cup both as a player and a head coach.

Deschamps' side drew one group game (against Denmark), but their World Cup has been one of constant progression, built around goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, central defenders Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti and midfielders, N'golo Kante and They have helped France overcome Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium on to their way to the final.

Since their first game against Australia, Deschamps brought in striker Olivier Giroud to provide a focal point in attack as it allowed Atletico Madrid playmaker to play in the central attacking space.

Squad depth

Add to that the pace of teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, who will also drop back to help in the middle on the right flank, on the left, and France seem like a team without any apparent weaknesses.

Full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard have done well to push forward and exploit spaces with the help of their wingers.

Croatia's resilience

To combat France, Croatia have a compact side known for hard work, stubbornness and adaptability. Croatia have had an impressive campaign at this World Cup. They topped an extremely difficult group that included perennial title contenders Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria.

They endured a gruelling route to the final and they were stretched to the limit during all three of their knockout round victories. Against Denmark and Russia, they prevailed via penalty shootouts, while in the semi-final against England, they started poorly conceding the first goal within five minutes before winning in extra-time.





They will need every bit of that resillience against the talented French. Croatia have achieved a landmark of sorts, having become the country with the second lowest population to reach the final.

In and Ivan Rakitic, Croatia have arguably the best midfield in Russia and the presence of star strikers Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic add some added force upfront.

Modric and Rakitic have also been protecting central defenders Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida, who stand in front of experienced AS Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Left-back Ivan Strinic and right-back Sime Vrsaljko are almost certain to start.

Rebic, along with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic may feature ahead of the midfield trio of Modric, Rakitic and Marcelo Brozovic.

Croatia have an experienced squad and will go into the match with the belief of going the distance.

Russia's Putin among leaders to attend World Cup final

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the World Cup final between France and Croatia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin will be joined by several world leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Croatian Prime Minister Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, where sport's largest event will next be held in 2022.

Non-political guests will include 100-metre world record holder Usain Bolt and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Beset by delays in finishing stadiums and infrastructure in the build up to the tournament -- and amid fears of the type of racism or hooliganism that has plagued the Russian game in recent decades -- the World Cup is roundly being viewed as a huge success for Russia.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose organisation has been dogged by allegations of corruption and impropriety, said Friday that Russia 2018 had been the "best World Cup ever", adding that the whole world "fell in love with Russia" for hosting the tournament.

Mbappe not given 'special status' in France team, says coach Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps says that teenage forward does not receive any special treatment in the team despite his status as an emerging superstar.

The 19-year-old has been a pivotal part of the France World Cup team that will meet Croatia in Sunday's final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. He has scored three goals in the tournament so far while causing havoc for opposition defences with his speed and trickery, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Kylian (Mbappe) is a hugely talented young player," Deschamps told reporters on Saturday. "He has proved it once again at the World Cup, but I don't have a special relationship with him. He's one of our players who does the same job as the others do. He doesn't have a special status... I pay more attention to the young players. Kylian is a very smart guy who knows what he wants."

Meanwhile, Deschamps has urged his players to keep a cool head during the match, in which France will bid to win football's most coveted trophy for a second time.

"We know that this is the World Cup, and that we're playing in the final tomorrow," he said. "All my staff are focused on preparing the team in the best possible way. We need to analyze everything... We're not euphoric.

"Yes, we feel satisfied to reach the final. The result [of the match] will show if we did everything right.... If something isn't in our favor tomorrow, it'll be bad."

Here is the 23 member full squad of the France National team:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Layvin Kurzawa, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphaël Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Djibril Sidibé

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

Here is the 23-member squad of Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic, Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Vedran Corluka, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Josip Pivaric, Tin Jedvaj, Duje Caleta-Car

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelj, Marcelo Brozovic, Filip Bradaric

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic

When and where to watch the final

Match Date: July 15, Sunday

final: France vs Croatia

Match Time: 8:30 pm (IST), 5:00 pm (France Time), 5:00 pm (Croatia Time)

Match Venue: Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow