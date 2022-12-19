Fifa World Cup: Top five iconic finals that lived up to the occasion

World Cup 2022 final was spectacular in many ways. One, people worldwide waited for Leo Messi to excel and win the trophy that had so far remained elusive to him. Two, the game itself was a treat. Who would want to miss the clash of two of the greatest players of our generation: Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Add to that the incredible heroics of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez last night. The final game of this world cup was a perfect mix of adrenaline rush and talent.

When Messi scored the first goal in the 23rd minute, the Lusail Stadium in Qatar erupted. Each side scored three goals, sending the match into extra time. Even then, it required a penalty shootout to decide the winner. After the final whistle, Messi looked drained but satisfied. Finally, he had won the most coveted trophy in the sports world after coming tentalisingly close to it in 2014.

Here’s a look at the other World Cup finals that came somewhat close to this.

Italy vs (2006)



It was the final in which Italy, the most defensive side in the tournament, were up against a French team that was led by Zinedine Zidane, the one of the smartest attacking mid-fielders of all time.

Italy had conceded just one goal before the final. However, in the final, Marco Materazzi fouled Florent Malouda in the D and Zidane converted the spot kick into a goal in the sixth minute. Materazzi redeemed himself with a header into the net. Still, the highlight of the game Zidane’s head-butt to Materazzi, which pulled him down to the ground. Zidane was sent off the field after that incident.

The match finished 1-1 in regulation and extra time and the match was decided via penalty shootouts. Trezeguet missed the penalty for while all scored for Italy including Materazzi.

vs West (1966)



The only time England, the country known for its football craze, hosted and won the tournament. It was also the first time that a hat trick was scored in a World Cup final (until, of course, this year). Geoff Hurst scored in the 18th, 101st and 120th minute to seal a 4-2 win.

The 101st-minute goal was later on deemed controversial. Then West appealed after the ball hit the bar but the referee termed it to have crossed the goal line. won it 4-2 eventually, after the match ended 2-2 in regular time.

vs (1978)



Another world cup final and another opportunity missed by the . After losing the final in 1974, the Dutch lost it again 1978.

That year, the game was quite intense. Mario Kempes launched the scoreboard for with a beautiful goal in the 38th minute. But Dick Nanninga levelled the score in dying minutes with a brilliant header to push the game into extra time.

Kempes performed again in extra time. He beat three defenders and the goalkeeper to put Argentina ahead in the 105th minute. Daniel Bertoni scored another one from a pass which looked like a handball in the D, but was not given. Argentina won their first first-ever World Cup 3-1.



Spain vs (2010)



Spain won its first-ever world cup with its golden generation consisting of Carlos Puyol, Xavi Hernandez, David Villa, Fernanado Torres, Cess Fabregas and Iker Casillas. The Netherlands got plenty of opportunities to get the lead but Arjen Robben could not convert them into goals.

Hon Heitinga was red-carded in the 110th minute and the Netherlands were down to 10 men for the last 10 minutes of extra time. Having the advantage, Andres Iniesta, left unchecked in the 18-yard box, scored with his left foot to lift the cup for Spain.

Argentina vs (2022)



This is the last and possibly the best in the list. Argentina were brilliant for the first 70 minutes with Lionel Messi scoring from a penalty created by Angel Di Maria and then Di Maria himself scoring with a pass from Julian Alvarez.

However, the game soon transformed from a one-sided affair to a thriller. The French returned to what they do best: footballing. Kolomuani and Marcus Thuram built pressure from both the flanks and provided passes to Mbappe.

When pressure built on Argentina, they fouled Kolomuani in the 18-yard box. Mbappe converted the penalty. Minutes later, Mbappe scored another one to level the game in the 81st minute. Thuram assisted him.

In the extra-time, Lautaro Martinez took a great shot but it was deflected by Hugo Lloris. On rebound, Messi scored to give Argentina the lead in the 108th minute. It was believed the game was over now and Messi’s dream would come true, Montiel committed a foul in the D and France got another penalty and another conversion from Mbappe in the 118th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France. Messi, Paulo Dybala, Paredes and Montiel scored for Argentina to take them to a 4-2 win.



