Germany vs Japan LIVE Fifa World Cup: GÃ¼ndoÄŸan scores on penatly, GER ahead

GÃ¼ndoÄŸan scores on penatly, GER ahead
FIFA World Cup Qatar Live Score and Updates: Get the latest updates of scores and results from the matches between Germany and Japan and Spain and Costa Rica here
Germany Football team in practice before Germany vs Japan Fifa World Cup Qatar match.
The FIFA World Cup 2022, hosted by Qatar has now moved to the fourth day and after the shocking defeat of Argentina last day by the hands of Saudi Arabia, two heavyweights Germany and Spain would be cautious when they begin their campaign tonight.
Croatia vs Morocco
In the game earlier today, Croatia, the runner up from the last World Cup played a draw against Morocco. The Luka Modric lead team was not able to break the Moroccan defence and thus the 90 minutes were not enough to eke out a result
Germany vs Japan
In the second game of the night, Germany with its new coach but old guard of players would take on an energised Japanese team which has the likes of Daizen Maeda and Junya Ito. The German team is being managed by Hansi Flick who has literally had a promotion as he was assistant manager to Joachim Low, one of Germany’s most successful coaches for almost 8 years. Will he be able to repeat the success of his predecessor or will he go one step ahead is yet to be seen.
Spain vs Costa Rica
The Spanish team full of young heavyweights like Pedri, Gavi and Morata will be looking to make their intentions clear of getting deeper in the tournament. They have the perfect opportunity to do so against Costa-Rica who are considered one of the best teams defensively. Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell are the names that the Spanish would be very much familiar with.
Germany vs Japan Fifa World Cup LIVE Updates
