From Kohli to Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity backs PM's 21-day lockdown

captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president led the way as Indian cricketers have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to impose 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the menace of Covid-19 or pandemic in India.

"As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19," tweeted Kohli.

Ganguly also urged all to stay at home and said that citizens across the world should listen to what their government says.

"Let's fight this together .. we will get over this. Be sensible and do not try things. Listen to what the state government says," he said in a video tweet.





Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricket legend has urged people to stay at home in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and said that this 'simple task' can save millions of lives.

R Ashwin

Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted in support of the move. "3 weeks it is ... let's stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let's follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions," Ashwin said in a tweet.

Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner spoke about the move in English, Hindi and Tamil. "These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi," tweeted Harbhajan.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Shikhar Dhawan

Test batting stalwart said: "As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona."India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a hilarious video, showing how a husband has to tolerate the tantrums of his better-half playing to the tune of Bollywood hit 'Jab se hui hai shaadi'.

In the funny clip, the 34-year-old can first be seen washing clothes while sitting in a bath-tub. Ayesha was spotted doing her make-up, standing in front of a mirror. Dhawan continuously asked for respite, folding his hands, but Ayesha didn't budge.