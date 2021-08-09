Games close as they began: Odd, empty but still a global spectacle

It began with a virus and a yearlong pause. It ends with a typhoon and, still, a virus. In between: just about everything.



The Tokyo Olympics, christened with “2020” but held in mid-2021 after being interrupted for a year by the coronavirus, glided to their end on Sunday night as an often surreal mixed bag for Japan and for the world.



Held in the middle of a resurging pandemic, rejected by many Japanese and plagued by months of administrative problems, these Games presented logistical and medical obstacles like no other, offered up serious conversations about mental health — and, when it came to sport, delivered both triumphs and a few surprising shortfalls.



From the outset, expectations were middling at best, apocalyptic at worst. Even Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he’d worried that these could “become the Olympic Games without a soul.” But, he said on Friday, “what we have seen here is totally different.” “You could experience and feel and see and hear how much they enjoyed to be together here again,” Bach said.



At these Games, even the word “together” was fraught. Spectators were kept at bay. A patchwork of rules kept athletes masked and apart for much of medal ceremonies, yet saw them swapping bodily fluids in some venues. That was less about being remiss than about being real: Risks that could be mitigated were, but at the same time events had to go on.





With protests staged at venue, not a hit for Japan PM Suga



As the curtain falls on Tokyo’s Olympics, delayed and curtailed by Covid, Japan’s athletes can chalk it up as a triumph, having bagged more gold medals than ever before. For Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, it’s more of a letdown, unlikely to improve his chances in a looming general election or provide much of a boost to the economy. The closing ceremony on Sunday took place with at least a hundred protesters rallying around the closed-off area, in a stadium that again remained largely empty. (Agencies)

Japan’s fourth Olympics, held 57 years after the fabled 1964 Games effectively reintroduced it to the world after its World War II defeat, represented a world trying to come together at a historical moment when disease and circumstance and politics had splintered it apart. But even against those formidable backdrops, athletic excellence burst through.Among the highlights: Allyson Felix taking a US-record 11th medal in track, then stepping away from the Olympic stage. American quintuple gold medalist Caeleb Dressel’s astounding performance in the pool. Host country Japan’s medal haul, nearly double its previous best. The emergence of surfing,skateboarding and sport climbing as popular, and viable, Olympic sports even as an earlier typhoon whipped up the waves for surfers during the Games’ first week.Any is a microcosm of the world it reflects, and this was was nothing if not that.