GT vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 43

Royal Challengers Bangalore and especially Virat Kohli would be itching to get going as he has so far flopped in the IPL 2022 and there is no better time and team to perform than against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans as they face them in an Indian Premier League clash at the Brabourne Stadium on April 30, 2022.
Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and RCB would look like
The Gujarat Titans wouldn’t be looking to change their Playing 11 as all their tricks and trades so far pulled off by the management have worked really well and hence without any more injury concerns, they would not be looking to change the Playing 11.
As for the Bangalore team, they would be looking to maintain the same Playing 11 as they have more or less tried every possibility available to them and now they would look to continue with the same Playing 11, giving them the confidence to do well going further in the tournament.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
