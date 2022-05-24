GT vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

It is a lifetime opportunity for the to be crowned champions in their inaugural season of the IPL. Their opponents Rajastha Royals know that, although nobody from the team that won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 for the Royals, is currently available in the side. Yet, the Royals will be wishing to get that energy and make sure that they deliver at the right moment.



When both Gujarat and Rajasthan players would take the field at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata under the leadership of and respectively at 07:30 pm IST on May 24, 2022, their only aim will be to secure a place in the IPL 2022 Final.

Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and RR would look like

Throughout the last 14 games that each team has played, they are more or less sure of the 11 players that they want to play in the crucial Playoff games. Obed McCoy’s fitness is the only issue for Rajasthan while Gujarat would have to make a tough choice between Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson.



Other than these problems, the teams would like non-performing players like Matthew Wade and off late Rahul Tewatia for Gujarat and Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag and Jos Buttler for Rajasthan to finally come good in the most crucial game.

GT Predicted Playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

RR Predicted Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

IPL 2022 vs Qualifier 1 Toss Timing and Details

vs Qualifier 1 in IPL 2022 will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. GT vs RR Qualifier 1 toss in today's match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph, (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal