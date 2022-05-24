GT vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

-
ALSO READ
GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Toss timing, Predicted Playing 11 details of Match 14
PBKS vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 38
-
It is a lifetime opportunity for the Gujarat Titans to be crowned champions in their inaugural season of the IPL. Their opponents Rajastha Royals know that, although nobody from the team that won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 for the Royals, is currently available in the side. Yet, the Royals will be wishing to get that energy and make sure that they deliver at the right moment.
ALSO READ - GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens
When both Gujarat and Rajasthan players would take the field at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson respectively at 07:30 pm IST on May 24, 2022, their only aim will be to secure a place in the IPL 2022 Final.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and RR would look like
Throughout the last 14 games that each team has played, they are more or less sure of the 11 players that they want to play in the crucial Playoff games. Obed McCoy’s fitness is the only issue for Rajasthan while Gujarat would have to make a tough choice between Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson.
Other than these problems, the teams would like non-performing players like Matthew Wade and off late Rahul Tewatia for Gujarat and Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag and Jos Buttler for Rajasthan to finally come good in the most crucial game.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
RR Predicted Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 in IPL 2022 will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. GT vs RR Qualifier 1 toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor