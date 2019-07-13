JUST IN
Business Standard

Halep trounces Serena Williams in straight sets for first Wimbledon crown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Australian Open- Romania's Simona Halep in action during the match against Serena Williams of the U.S
Simona Halep

Twenty-seven-year-old Simona Halep became the first Romanian to take the Wimbledon singles crown, beating American Serena Williams in a largely one-sided game in the finals today.

Halep zipped past Williams in straight sets with the final score reading 6-2, 6-2

Details awaited
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 21:02 IST

