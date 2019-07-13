Halep trounces Serena Williams in straight sets for first Wimbledon crown

-
Twenty-seven-year-old Simona Halep became the first Romanian to take the Wimbledon singles crown, beating American Serena Williams in a largely one-sided game in the finals today.
Halep zipped past Williams in straight sets with the final score reading 6-2, 6-2
