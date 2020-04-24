Happy Birthday, Sachin: Wishes pour in as 'God of Cricket' turns 47 today

The lengendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is also termed as ‘God of Cricket’, turned 47 today. However, the master blaster will not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to Covid-19 warriors.

Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

Sachin has most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Batting career Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Double hundred Test 200 329 33 15921 248 53.79 54.08 51 68 6 ODI 463 452 41 18426 200 44.83 86.24 49 96 1 T20I 1 1 0 10 10 10 83.33 0 0 0 IPL 78 78 9 2334 100 33.83 119.82 1 13 0

Bowling career Matches Innings Wickets Best bowling Economy Average Test 200 145 46 3 for 10 3.53 54.17 ODI 463 270 154 5 for 32 5.1 44.48 T20I 1 1 1 1 for 12 4.8 12 IPL 78 4 0 0 for 7 9.67 0



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among the first ones to extend wishes to Master Blaster.

took to Twitter to post highlights of Tendulkar's inning against England in 2008 when he struck 103* runs to hand India a six-wicket victory.

"As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin," captioned the video.

The (ICC) also extended wishes to the "most prolific batsman of all time" on his 47th birthday.

ICC took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time! To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge! Stay tuned to join the celebrations."





To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

To, someone who changed the dynamics of the game and made generations fall in love with the sport. A legend and one of the nicest human beings, happy birthday @sachin_rt paji!

There won’t be another #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PFreyi7ixx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2020