Happy Birthday, Sachin: Wishes pour in as 'God of Cricket' turns 47 today

The lengendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is also termed as ‘God of Cricket’, turned 47 today. However, the master blaster will not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to Covid-19 warriors.
Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.
Sachin has most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.
Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.
Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.
Sachin Tendulkar career
|Batting career
|Matches
|Innings
|Not out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Double hundred
|Test
|200
|329
|33
|15921
|248
|53.79
|54.08
|51
|68
|6
|ODI
|463
|452
|41
|18426
|200
|44.83
|86.24
|49
|96
|1
|T20I
|1
|1
|0
|10
|10
|10
|83.33
|0
|0
|0
|IPL
|78
|78
|9
|2334
|100
|33.83
|119.82
|1
|13
|0
|Bowling career
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best bowling
|Economy
|Average
|Test
|200
|145
|46
|3 for 10
|3.53
|54.17
|ODI
|463
|270
|154
|5 for 32
|5.1
|44.48
|T20I
|1
|1
|1
|1 for 12
|4.8
|12
|IPL
|78
|4
|0
|0 for 7
|9.67
|
0
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among the first ones to extend wishes to Master Blaster.
BCCI took to Twitter to post highlights of Tendulkar's inning against England in 2008 when he struck 103* runs to hand India a six-wicket victory.
"As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin," BCCI captioned the video.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) also extended wishes to the "most prolific batsman of all time" Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday.
Ravi Shastri
Yuvraj Singh
Mohammad Kaif
Pragyan Ojha
