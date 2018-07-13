Hima Das: From rice fields of Assam to World U-20 Athletics Championships

on Thursday made the country proud by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level.

The 18-year-old won 400m gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletic Championships by clocking a speed of speed of 51.46s.

She is also the first Indian -- men or women -- to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.

Das now joins the illustrious company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort.

The win triggered celebrations at the Indian camp and many people, including the Prime Minister and the president, took to social media to praise the Assam girl.

Here are a few facts that we know about the life and journey of Hima Das:

1. According to The Indian Express, the 18-year-old started participating in competitive race only 18-months back.

2. She is from Dhing village in Nagaon district of Assam. Hima's father Ronjit Das is a rice farmer.

3. She was interested in sports since childhood as she regularly played football with local boys in the mud pits next to the rice fields.

4. She was convinced to take up athletics by a coach with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare.

5. The coach later asked her to shift to Guwahati and arranged for her accommodation near the Sarusajai Sports Complex.





ALSO READ: Under-20 World Junior Athletics: Hima Das wins gold, scripts history

6. In the Commonwealth Games held in April, Das clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth.

7. She improved her timing further at the recently held National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati. Das won gold at the event while improving her timing to 51.13 seconds.