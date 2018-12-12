Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Argentina take on England in today's 1st QF

The Day 15 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see the start of quarterfinals stage. In first quarterfinal match Argentina will take on England while the second quarterfinal will be played between Australia and France at in Bhubaneswar. In the head-to-head comparison for previous World Cups, England have an advantage as they won 3 out of 8 matches played between them while 3 matches ended in a draw. But if we take a look at the recent records (since 2013), England not able to win a single match against Rio Olympics Gold medallists Argentina in the 7 matches played.

Hockey World Cup 2018, Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs France



In the second quarterfinal match, world number one Australia will take on France, lowest ranked team in the Hockey world cup, at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. In the head-to-head comparisons, Australia won all the three matches played between them since 2013. When the two teams last met at World League 2017 Australia defeated 3-2. However, France qualified for the cross-over after they surprised Argentina with 5-3 win. Australia, on the other hand, are undefeated in as they won all the three league games comprehensively. If would be interesting to see whether France can challenge World number one as they challenged the Rio Olympic Gold Medallist or it would be an easy win for Australia.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details



Hockey World Cup 2018, quarterfinals



Quarterfinal 1: Argentina vs England



Time: 16:45 pm IST



Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs France



Time: 7 pm IST



