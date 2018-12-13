Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Germany take on Belgium in third quarterfinal

On Day 16 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, the third quarterfinal will be played between Germany and Belgium, while in the fourth quarterfinal, India will lock horns with the Netherlands at in Bhubaneswar. In the head-to-head comparison for Hockey World Cups, Germany have an edge as they have won 2 out of 3 matches while one has gone in favour of Rio Olympics’ silver medallist Belgium. However, their recent record is somewhat neck to neck. Since 2013, they have met 13 times. Of these, Germany won 6 matches and Belgium emerged victorious in 5. Two encounters ended in a draw. In the last 13 matches, both the teams scored an equal number of goals (33) against each other.

Hockey World Cup 2018, Quarterfinal 4: India vs the Netherlands

In the fourth quarterfinals, hosts India will take on World number four Netherlands at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparisons for Hockey World Cups, India have never won a game against the Netherlands in 6 meetings. However, since 2013 India and Netherlands have played 9 matches. Both the sides won 4 matches each, while one ended in a draw. The Indian hockey team, which is ranked fifth in the Hero hockey rankings, will try to make it to the semi-finals after 43 years. On the other hand, three-time champions the Netherlands, will look to continue from where they left in the cross-over match against Canada, which ended in a 5-0 win. Dutch are operating at the top of their game which is attractive and often a ruthless brand of Hockey. The onus will be on India’s captain Manpreet Singh to hold the Netherlands in the mid-field, while Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep and Lalit will be key in the striking circle along with the raw skills of Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2018, quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 3: Germany vs Belgium

Time: 16:45 pm IST

Germany vs Belgium hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Quarterfinal 4: India vs Netherlands

Time: 7 pm IST

India vs Netherlands live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

