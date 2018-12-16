Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Australia vs England in the Bronze medal match

Day 18 of FIH Men’s will see Gold medal and Bronze medal matches. Before the summit clash between Netherlands and Belgium, England and Australia will play for Bronze medal at in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison in Hockey world cup matches, Australia have an advantage as they have won 9 out of 11 matches while England emerged victorious in 2.

Hockey World Cup 2018, FINAL: Belgium vs Netherlands

Belgium and Netherlands lock horns in Men’s final at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In the head-to-head comparisons for previous World Cups, Netherlands have won all the 3 matches played between them. However, Netherlands have won 6 out of 13 matches played between them since 2013 while Belgium won 5. So it is going to be an interesting encounter between the two finalists. “We are looking forward for the final match. We learn from every game and there would be better show from us on Sunday," said Netherlands captain Billy Bakker. He said his team will do their best to avoid conceding late goals. "We need to make sure that we learn from these moments," added Billy. Netherlands coach Max Caldas said both Belgium and the Netherlands play similar style of hockey and they will enjoy the final.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2018, Gold and Bronze medal match

Bronze Medal match: England vs Australia

Time: 16:30 pm IST

England vs Australia hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Gold medal match, FINAL: Belgium vs Netherlands

Time: 7:00 pm IST

Belgium vs Netherlands live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

