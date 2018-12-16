Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Australia vs England in the Bronze medal match

-
ALSO READ
Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: Dutch beat Aus in shootout to reach final
Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: Dutch beat Canada 5-0 to face India in QF
India lose 2-1 to Dutch in QF, 43-yr wait for Hockey World Cup gets longer
Hockey world Cup 2018 highlights: France beat China to face Australia in QF
Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: Netherlands crushed Pakistan 5-1
-
Day 18 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see Gold medal and Bronze medal matches. Before the summit clash between Netherlands and Belgium, England and Australia will play for Bronze medal at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison in Hockey world cup matches, Australia have an advantage as they have won 9 out of 11 matches while England emerged victorious in 2.
Hockey World Cup 2018, FINAL: Belgium vs Netherlands
Belgium and Netherlands lock horns in Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 final at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In the head-to-head comparisons for previous World Cups, Netherlands have won all the 3 matches played between them. However, Netherlands have won 6 out of 13 matches played between them since 2013 while Belgium won 5. So it is going to be an interesting encounter between the two finalists. “We are looking forward for the final match. We learn from every game and there would be better show from us on Sunday," said Netherlands captain Billy Bakker. He said his team will do their best to avoid conceding late goals. "We need to make sure that we learn from these moments," added Billy. Netherlands coach Max Caldas said both Belgium and the Netherlands play similar style of hockey and they will enjoy the final.
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
Hockey World Cup 2018, Gold and Bronze medal match
Bronze Medal match: England vs Australia
Time: 16:30 pm IST
England vs Australia hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
Gold medal match, FINAL: Belgium vs Netherlands
Time: 7:00 pm IST
Belgium vs Netherlands live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Hockey World Cup live score and match updates…