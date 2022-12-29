Hockey Yearender: Women, juniors outshine men; administration sees overhaul

The Indian women’s hockey team had a prolific year as it won the historic third medal, which was the first one since 2006. The team led by Savita Punia won bronze in as well. The juniors fell in the footsteps of the senior team and finished fourth in the Junior World Cup.

For the Indian men’s hockey team, the year was not so good. They did manage to get a medal in after missing out on one in 2018, but lost badly to Australia in the final. There was a change of guard in the administration of too.

Here are the major happenings of the year 2022 in Indian hockey

Women get themselves back in FIH Pro League

It was in the end of the year that the Indian Women's hockey team registered its biggest win, remaining unbeaten in the FIH Nations Cup to finish at the top and regain its spot in the FIH Pro League. Indian team side beat hosts Spain 1-0 in the final held on December 17, in Valencia.

The win helped India move to the Pro League 2023-24. India, which finished third in the 2021-22 edition, missed out on a place in the following edition.

Historic bronze in Commonwealth Games

But before the Nations Cup victory, the Indian women’s hockey team had achieved an impressive result by beating New Zealand 2-1 in a pulsating Bronze-medal match that ended in shoot-out in the in August.

Earlier, India had to endure a heart-breaking 0-3 shoot-out defeat in the semi-final against Australia.

and World Cup: Major drawbacks for the Women’s team

It was not a smooth sailing everywhere for the Indian women’s hockey team as it had two bad tournaments at and World Cup. In the Asia Cup, India finished second in its group behind Japan and then lost to South Korea in the semi-final. However, a bronze medal finish courtesy of a win against China was a saving grace.

But the same did not happen in the World Cup where the Indian women couldn’t reach the quarter finals despite being in a group that included New Zealand, England, and China.

Indian drew with China and England but lost narrowly to New Zealand 3-4. It had a shot at the quarterfinal, but lost to hosts Spain 0-1 and had to settle for a ninth-place finish after beating Canada and Japan in the classification matches.

Junior India women finish fourth in the World Cup

After failing to qualify for the Junior World Cup in 2016, the India Women’s team found its way back in the 2022 edition and repeated the performance of 2013 as far as reaching the semi-finals was concerned.

They lost to the Netherlands again in the semis. However, the Indian eves lost to England 0-3 in the penalty shoot-out after the match ended 2-2 in full time.

Before reaching the semis, Indian women beat Germany in the group stage to finish top of their group and then beat Spain in the quarter-final.

Dilip Tirkey was elected as the new president

On the administrative front, (HI) had to bear another storm. Former India player Aslam Sher Khan challenged Indian Olympic Association Chief Narinder Batra’s appointment as a life member of HI. The case reached Delhi High Court and it placed the national body under the Committee of Administrators until fresh elections were held.

International Hockey Federation also threatened the Indian body of cancelling the next Men’s World Cup, if the house was not put in order. All this happened in May and by September 23, former India captain Dilip Tirkey was elected as HIC President unopposed. Tirkey took over from Gyanendro Ningombam.

Men’s hockey team won CWG silver after many disappointments

For the Indian Men’s hockey team, it was a mixed-bag year. While the senior team won bronze and silver in Asia Cup and Commonwealth Games respectively, the victories were not resounding or reassuring at all. They were rather losses that ended in a medal.

In the Asia Cup, the Olympic bronze medalists were shocked by Japan 2-5 and had to finish with a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan. It was a 16-0 thrashing of hosts Indonesia that took India to super four stage.

In the Super Four, India did beat Japan, but draws against Korea and Malaysia meant that it couldn’t qualify for the final and had to settle for the bronze, for which it again beat Japan 1-0.

In the Commonwealth Games, the Manpreet Singh-led unit started in a great fashion, beating Ghana 11-0. But they blew up a 3-1 lead against England to draw 4-4 in the end. An 8-0 win against Canada, however, secured a numero uno position for Team India in the group. Winning the semis unconvincingly 3-2 against South Africa, the Indian team reached the final where it was thrashed brutally by Australia 0-7.

The performances in the Mern’s Hockey Pro League weren’t impressive either as the Indian team finished third in the 2021-22 league. In the 2022-23 league, they are currently ranked second behind Great Britain.

The only high point of Men’s hockey this year was the victory of the Under 21 team in the Sultan of Johar cup. While it lost to South Africa in the group stage, the team managed to finish second on the points table with two wins, two draws and a loss to qualify for the final.

In the final, the Indian team downed the mighty Aussies 5-4 in the shoot-out after the game finished 1-1 in full-time.