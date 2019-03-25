Hotstar humours IPL viewers, ads pitch the fun of watching matches together

Bizarre cuts it best when it comes to humour, or so it would seem from the phenomenal response that the newly launched campaign by Hotstar has garnered. In the fortnight since its release, the film has locked in 253,925 views on YouTube and is the subject of prolonged chatter on social media.

The ad has an astrologer advising a pregnant woman to lick a magnet so that her to-be-born twins are always together. What happens instead is the opposite, the twins are violently repelled by a magnetic field, so much so that they can’t do anything together. Not even watch the Vivo IPL ...