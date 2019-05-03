How Delhi Capitals went from also-rans to serious contenders for IPL crown

Those who had the privilege of watching Mahendra Singh Dhoni play with Trent Boult’s mind and make the game bend to his will on Wednesday night will naturally see no purpose in this.

On one of those typically sapping evenings where it seemed that all air had been sucked out of the yellow coliseum that is Chepauk, Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left the Delhi Capitals gasping for breath. Dhoni first engaged Boult in a thrilling game of bat-and-ball poker, almost cajoling the amiable Kiwi pacer into bowling lines and lengths that would have made the producer’s task of ...