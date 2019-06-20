ENG vs SL Preview ICC CWC 2019: England look to continue victory march

Riding high on winning spree, the ICC World Cup 2019 hosts England cricket team will take on Sri Lanka cricket team in thier next fixture at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. The Eoin Morgan-led England, are placed comfortably at the second spot in the Points Table with four wins from five games while Sri Lanka are at the sixth spot with four points and will have to win rest of their four matches to salvage hopes of a semifinal berth.

Last week, Sri Lanka suffered a 87-run loss against Australia at the Oval, London and it will take a special performance for the struggling side to keep themselves afloat for the knockout stage when they face an unstoppable England.

and his men have emerged as the best batting side this World Cup as they have blown away their opponents, amassing 300 plus scores in four of the five games -- two of them being 386/6 against Bangladesh and 397/6 against Afghanistan. In fact, five English batsmen are among the 10 highest-scoring batsmen this World Cup and the team boosts of five hundreds out of the 12 World Cup centuries so far.

Though England missed the services of opener Jason Roy due to an injury, Morgan's brutal 148 which was studded with a record 17 sixes helped them put 397-6 against Afghanistan, with playing the second fiddle.

Sri Lanka would expect a stellar show from and to keep English batsmen in check while in batting, Lanka will have to address their vulnerability in the middle order which saw them collapse in every match so far.

While against New Zealand, Sri Lanka lost five wickets for 14 runs to be bundled out for 136, they were dismissed for 201 in 36.5 overs by Afghanistan after losing seven wickets for 36 runs.

In their last match against Australia, Sri Lanka slipped from 205 for 3 to be all out for 247 and the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will have to come up with an extraordinary batting effort to counter the likes of and Mark Wood, who have 12 and 9 wickets so far respectively.



Also, chances of rain at Leeds are slim as the day likely to remain sunny. It's likely to be a run-fest at as the conditions may favour batsmen.

head-to-head in World Cups

Total: 10

England: 06

Sri Lanka: 04

prediction England playing 11: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, (c), Jos Buttler (wk) Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid Sri Lanka playing 11: Kusal Perera (wk), (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, and Lasith Malinga

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 25: Live streaming details Date and Day: June 21, 2019, Friday. Place: Headingley, Leeds Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.