ICC CWC 2019, Eng vs SL LIVE score: Do or die game for Sri Lanka today

Head to head in World Cups, England have won 6 out of 10 matches while Sri Lanka won 4. Check England vs Sri Lanka Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

File Photo
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), with just four points from five games, Sri Lanka cricket team will aim for an improbable victory and survive in World Cup when they take on hot favourites England cricket team at Headingley in Leeds. The 1996 champions have managed to win just one game so far, that too against Afghanistan in what was a tense battle for them. The other two points that they have in their kitty are because of the washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh. England, led by Eoin Morgan, have been in sublime form, especially with the bat as they posted 300 plus scores in four of the five games -- two of them being 386/6 against Bangladesh and 397/6 against Afghanistan. Head to head in World Cups, England have won 6 out of 10 matches while Sri Lanka won 4.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here 
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 27: Eng vs SL LIVE streaming
 
England vs Sri Lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Eng vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for England vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

