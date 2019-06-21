- Venkaiah Naidu suggests wider debate around lapsed Bills in Rajya Sabha
- Jet Airways turns volatile; stock gains 116% from intra-day low
- Eyeing assembly polls, Modi govt plans bigger things under PM-KISAN scheme
- Indiabulls Housing Finance-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger gets CCI nod
- CCI approves Indiabulls Housing, LVB merger; bank's stock zooms 10%
ICC CWC 2019, Eng vs SL LIVE score: Do or die game for Sri Lanka today
Head to head in World Cups, England have won 6 out of 10 matches while Sri Lanka won 4. Check England vs Sri Lanka Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File Photo
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 27: Eng vs SL LIVE streaming
England vs Sri Lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Eng vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for England vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More