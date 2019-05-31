ICC CWC 2019 WI vs PAK Live score: Pakistan look to end their losing streak

In today’s match of (CWC), the Pakistan cricket team, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, will lock horns with Jason Holder’s Windies cricket team at Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham. Pakistan will look to draw inspiration from the 2017 Champions Trophy win in England two years ago. However, Pakistan’s record in One Day Internationals (ODI) since then has not been very awe-inspiring: They have lost 21 of the 32 ODIs since their Champions Trophy triumph, and won only nine.

While Pakistan at present has a losing streak of 10 which they would like to break today, West Indies have been in good form in recent times. The latter held England to a stalemate at home earlier this year. They also boast some big power hitters like Chris Gayle, and Shai Hope in their batting line-up,. which can tear apart any opposition and make a mockery of their bowling attack. Head to head, too, Windies have an edge. They have won 70 of their 133 matches against Pakistan, while the latter has won oinly 30. Three matches have ended in a tie.

ICC cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE score





ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 2: Pak vs WI LIVE streaming



