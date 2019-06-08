ICC CWC: Will Dhoni don 'insignia' labelled gloves in Ind vs Aus clash?

started their ICC cricket world cup campaign with a thumping 6-wicket win over Cricket team on Wednesday. However, a controversy has errupted over India's wicket keeper wearing gloves that have the logo of dagger, which looks more like an Army insignia. The cricket world cup organising body (ICC) has asked Dhoni not to don the gloves. But fans are divided on the issue. As and team are gearing up for their second cricket world cup clash against the defending champions Australia, let’s take a look at what has happened, what ICC rules say and what are the options for Dhoni if ICC doesn't relent from their stand.



What the controversy is all about

During India's opening World Cup game against in Southampton, Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves had the symbol of regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces. The Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves when television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings.

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge. Dhoni was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, and had also undergone training under the in 2015.

The Army insignia is neither political nor religious and so Dhoni was not technically going against the rules. Hence, the COA has sought permission from ICC to grant permission to Dhoni to sport the badge on his gloves.

The rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logo on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the and dagger is part of their emblem.

What ICC rules say about endorsing personal things?

From the world cup clothing/equipment regulations manual:

Two manufacturer's identifications on the back of each glove

1x6sq inches (38.71cm square)

1x2sq inches (12.9 cm square)

ICC statement on Dhoni’s dagger gloves

"The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019," an ICC statement said.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves."

What is BCCI’s take on whole controversy?

Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief had argued that wearing the dagger insignia does not breach any rule.

"As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know. And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," Rai said.

Rai's comment came after the ICC "requested the BCCI" to ask Dhoni to remove the sign from the gloves, citing rules which forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."

The CoA's defence was based on the fact that the para-regimental dagger logo has word 'Balidan' (sacrifice) inscribed on it, which is not the case with the logo sported by Dhoni.



What are the actions ICC can take if Dhoni don the same gloves during



According to ICC rules, Dhoni would be reprimanded if he wore the gloves with the insignia, when India take on Australia in their second ICC CWC 2019 match. The second offence, in case it took place within 12 months, would attract a fine of 25% of the match fee. A third offence would mean a 50% fine of the match fee, and a fourth would see the player losing 75% of his match fee.

Reactions of sports personality and on this issue

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs & Sports

"... the issue is connected with the sentiments of the country, the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to? take a fair step in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni? case," Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

Dhoni also received support from teammate and India batsman Suresh Raina, former pacer R P Singh, London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler and India sprinter Hima Das.

Suresh Raina

"We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," Raina tweeted.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar, who won two gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, said removing the logo will be an insult to the Indian Army.

"The demand for the removal of this badge #ICC is not only an insult to the sacrifices of the Indian Army but the Indian Army. We all have fellow countrymen with Dhoni. #DhoniKeepTheGlove @msdhoni @ICC @BCCI," he wrote.

Hima Das

Hima, who is the first Indian to win a gold in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships, also threw her weight behind Dhoni.

"INDIA with Dhoni brother. I support Mahi brother. Jai hind Jai Bharat...," she wrote on her twitter handle.

R P Singh

"Tough for me to understand how @msdhoni's on field gesture on his glove is a problem to @ICC. His fans have taken inspiration out of it and he himself is a respected Lt.Col, really strange.#MSDhoni," he wrote.

Bhaichung Bhutia

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, however, believes Dhoni should remove the logo and follow the rules.

"A player should go by the rules and regulations. If it's against that, then Dhoni will have to remove it," Bhutia told a TV channel.