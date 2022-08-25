ICC ODI Rankings: Top 10 teams, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders rankings

-
After their triumph against Zimbabwe, India will not be playing any One Day International (ODI) in August and September. For the next two weeks, India will be trying their best to clinch the Asia Cup, which they have won 7 out of 14 times.
However, India is always ranked among the best teams in the ODI format.
Talking about the ODI format, there are very few matches in the month of August and September. Australia playing against Zimbabwe and New Zealand would be the only ODI series in the next two months.
With the Asia cup round the corner, all cricket fans must be excited to witness the Indian Cricket team defending their Asia Cup title. Currently, India is ranked 1st in the T20 Internationals, 2nd in the Test rankings and 3rd in the ODI format.
Though, the Asia cup will be played in the T20 format, let's have a look at the One Day International rankings of teams, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders.
ICC ODI rankings: Top 10 teams
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Ratings
|1
|New Zealand
|19
|2355
|124
|2
|England
|27
|3226
|119
|3
|India
|31
|3447
|111
|4
|Pakistan
|22
|2354
|107
|5
|Australia
|23
|2325
|101
|6
|South Africa
|21
|2111
|101
|7
|Bangladesh
|30
|2753
|92
|8
|Sri Lanka
|29
|2658
|92
|9
|West Indies
|41
|2902
|71
|10
|Afghanistan
|18
|1238
|69
ICC ODI rankings : Top 10 batsmen
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Ratings
|1
|Babar Azam
|
Pakistan
|890
|2
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|789
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|
South Africa
|784
|
4
|Imam-ul-Haq
|
Pakistan
|779
|5
|Virat Kohli
|
India
|744
|
6
|Rohit Sharma
|
India
|740
|7
|David Warner
|
Australia
|737
|
8
|Jonny Bairstow
|
England
|732
|9
|Ross Taylor
|
New Zealand
|722
|
10
|Aaron Finch
|
Australia
|715
ICC ODI rankings: Top 10 bowlers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Ratings
|1
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|720
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|679
|3
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|676
|4
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|662
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|661
|6
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|657
|7
|Mehedi Hasan
|Bangladesh
|655
|8
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|651
|9
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|644
|10
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|640
ICC ODI rankings: Top 10 all-rounders
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Ratings
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|372
|2
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|325
|3
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|290
|4
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|280
|5
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|275
|6
|Zeeshan Maqsood
|Oman
|238
|7
|Mehedi Hasan
|Bangladesh
|238
|8
|Chris Woakes
|England
|235
|9
|Colin de Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|227
|10
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|222
What could be the Indian Cricket team's biggest challenge?
Ever since Rahul Dravid became the coach of the Indian Cricket team, there have been mixed reactions from fans and netizens. While India is, undoubtedly, the strongest cricket team, consistency and no-permanent leader have been India's biggest concerns.
While Virat Kohli had a dream run with the Indian Cricket Team in test matches, his bad luck in the knockout matches led to this belief of India being the chokers in crucial moments.
When will India play their next One Day International?
Indian Cricket team will be on a long break from ODI matches when they will face South Africa in Ekana Sports City, Lucknow in India. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
