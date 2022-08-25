ICC ODI Rankings: Top 10 teams, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders rankings

JUST IN
BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Indian cricket team is ranked first in T20 internationals, while third in ODIs.
After their triumph against Zimbabwe, India will not be playing any One Day International (ODI) in August and September. For the next two weeks, India will be trying their best to clinch the Asia Cup, which they have won 7 out of 14 times.

However, India is always ranked among the best teams in the ODI format.

Talking about the ODI format, there are very few matches in the month of August and September. Australia playing against Zimbabwe and New Zealand would be the only ODI series in the next two months.

With the Asia cup round the corner, all cricket fans must be excited to witness the Indian Cricket team defending their Asia Cup title. Currently, India is ranked 1st in the T20 Internationals, 2nd in the Test rankings and 3rd in the ODI format.

Though, the Asia cup will be played in the T20 format, let's have a look at the One Day International rankings of teams, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders.

ICC ODI rankings: Top 10 teams

Rank Team Matches Points Ratings
1 New Zealand 19 2355 124
2 England 27 3226 119
3 India 31 3447 111
4 Pakistan 22 2354 107
5 Australia 23 2325 101
6 South Africa 21 2111 101
7 Bangladesh 30 2753 92
8 Sri Lanka 29 2658 92
9 West Indies 41 2902 71
10 Afghanistan 18 1238 69

ICC ODI rankings : Top 10 batsmen

Rank Player Team Ratings
1 Babar Azam

Pakistan

 890
2 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 789
3 Quinton de Kock

South Africa

 784

4

 Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan

 779
5 Virat Kohli

India

 744

6

 Rohit Sharma

India

 740
7 David Warner

Australia

 737

8

 Jonny Bairstow

England

 732
9 Ross Taylor

New Zealand

 722

10

 Aaron Finch

Australia

 715

ICC ODI rankings: Top 10 bowlers

Rank Player Team Ratings
1 Trent Boult New Zealand 720
2 Josh Hazlewood Australia 679
3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 676
4 Jasprit Bumrah India 662
5 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 661
6 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 657
7 Mehedi Hasan Bangladesh 655
8 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 651
9 Matt Henry New Zealand 644
10 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 640

ICC ODI rankings: Top 10 all-rounders

Rank Player Team Ratings
1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 372
2 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 325
3 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 290
4 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 280
5 Mitchell Santner New Zealand 275
6 Zeeshan Maqsood Oman 238
7 Mehedi Hasan Bangladesh 238
8 Chris Woakes England 235
9 Colin de Grandhomme New Zealand 227
10 Glenn Maxwell Australia 222

What could be the Indian Cricket team's biggest challenge?

Ever since Rahul Dravid became the coach of the Indian Cricket team, there have been mixed reactions from fans and netizens. While India is, undoubtedly, the strongest cricket team, consistency and no-permanent leader have been India's biggest concerns.

While Virat Kohli had a dream run with the Indian Cricket Team in test matches, his bad luck in the knockout matches led to this belief of India being the chokers in crucial moments.

When will India play their next One Day International?

Indian Cricket team will be on a long break from ODI matches when they will face South Africa in Ekana Sports City, Lucknow in India. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 19:39 IST

