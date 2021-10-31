ICC T20 WC, AFG vs NAM playing 11, live toss timing, streaming details

-
Afghanistan would look to keep its hopes alive for ICC T20 World Cup semifinal qualification, when Mohammad Nabi-side takes on Namibia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. Despite a loss against Pakistan, Afghanistan has a superior net runrate which could help the team make semis cut if the result of upcoming matches in Group 2 come in its favour.
Namibia would to retain its playing 11 previous match while Afghanistan would look to give a perfect farewell to its former captain Ashgar Afghan, who announced his retirement on the eve of the match. Afghanistan’s today’s match against Namibia will be his last.
Afghanistan vs Namibia playing 11
Afghanistan playing 11 (probables): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.
Namibia playing 11 (probables): Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Know about Afghanistan vs Namibia match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the AFG vs NAM T20 match be played?
The AFG vs NAM match is scheduled to take place on October 31, Sunday.
Where will AFG vs NAM T20 WC match be played?
The venue for the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Afghanistan and Namibia?
The ICC T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the AFG vs NAM T20 WC match live toss take place?
The AFG vs NAM live toss between Mohammad Nabi and Gerhard Erasmus will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the AFG vs NAM T20 WC match live in India?
The AFG vs NAM will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the AFG vs NAM match in India?
The live streaming of AFG vs NAM match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani
Namibia Squad: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Stephan Baard
