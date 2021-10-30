ICC T20 WC, IND vs NZ Playing 11: Will India include Shardul Thakur?

-
-
Virat Kohli-led India will face New Zealand in Group 2 match of Super 12 round in ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game here on Sunday.Check ICC T20 WC points table here
Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right.
It wont be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in their opening game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games.Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
However, their soft underbelly is batting where Kane Williamson is still not hundred per cent and Martin Guptill also had a foot injury. It's effective without being flamboyant, although, Devon Conway is a flashy batter.
And herein lies India's chance but for that, their bowlers need to implement the game plans perfectly, something they couldn't against Pakistan.
Ind vs NZ head to head records
Total matches played: 16
Ind won: 8
NZ won: 8
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.
Know about ICC T20 WC, India vs New Zealand match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the IND vs NZ 2021 match be played?
The IND vs NZ match is scheduled to take place on October 31, Sunday.
Where will IND vs NZ match will be played?
The venue for the India vs New Zealand match is Dubai cricket stadium.
What will be the match timings for T20 WC, India vs New Zealand?
The T20 WC match between T20 WC, India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs NZ match live toss take place?
The IND vs NZ live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs NZ 2021 match live in India?
The IND vs NZ will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the IND vs NZ 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of IND vs NZ match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
