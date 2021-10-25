- Bharti Airtel accepts 4-year moratorium on spectrum, AGR payments
ICC T20 WC, AFG vs SCO Live score: Battle of the underdogs at Sharjah
Scotland have never won a T20 international against Afghanistan
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Afghanistan cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Scotland will take on Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Monday.
Scotland have never won a T20 international against Afghanistan, but they fared better than most of cthe teams in the group stage, so that will give them confidence to do better.
But Sharjah may bring in some surprise for the side as Afghanistan have a good spin attack.
Afghanistan, too, have had a decent outings in the warm up games but consistency would be a challenge for the side.
Scotland vs Afghanistan playing 11
Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
Afghanistan playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq.
