ICC Test Championship: Riaz ready for Test return if needed in England

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has said that he has agreed to return to test cricket if required for a series in England.

The 34-year-old Riaz has taken 83 wickets in just 27 test matches since making his debut in 2010. He was among 29 players named for the three tests and three Twenty20s in August and September after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to send an extended squad in case a player is ruled out due to the pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board communicated with me to play test cricket (in England), if required, and to play for Pakistan is always a priority so I said yes without even thinking, Riaz told reporters during a video teleconference organised by the PCB.

Fast bowler @WahabViki on saliva ban and it's possible impact on bowling. Full video: https://t.co/iQUMQK80ZZ pic.twitter.com/sYLM8gfu7B — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 15, 2020

Riaz took an indefinite break from test cricket last year just before Pakistan toured Australia. Mohammad Amir, another left-arm quick bowler, also quit before that tour and the pair's absence didn't go over well with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq or fast-bowling coach Waqar Younis.

But Riaz defended his decision because he had played just four test matches in three years despite being a regular member of Pakistan ODI and Twenty20 teams.





The priority was not different last year, Riaz explained.

I haven't been playing test cricket regularly in the last three, four years before this management arrived so the priority was to focus on white ball cricket."



Riaz also lost his place in the centrally contracted players this year, but for him playing for Pakistan was more important than looking at the contract.

Of course central contact gives security to a player, he said.

Fast bowler @WahabViki on Pakistan men's team's tour of England, central contracts and the reasons for his availability for Test cricket. Full video: https://t.co/iQUMQJQq8r pic.twitter.com/RgMrYluav2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 15, 2020

But playing for Pakistan is more important to me and I have got this opportunity once again by being selected in the team. When asked whether it would be only a one-off test series, Riaz said he had to see how things go in England.

I know playing in England is not easy, he said.

Getting an opportunity to play for Pakistan in red ball cricket is also a challenge for me which I have to accept and I accepted it.

As a senior player, I wanted to create an example ... because it all has to be for Pakistan, not for yourself and the colour of the ball does not matter.

Pakistan's combined squad for three Tests and three T20Is against England is as follows:



Openers: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (Test vice-captain and T20I captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik.

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Fast bowlers: Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Spinners: Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

The selectors have also named four reserves Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as a cover in case any of the players fail pre-tour Covid-19 testing, which will be carried out on June 20 and 25.

Akhtar praises Wahab's decision to return to red-ball cricket



Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on fast-bowler Wahab Riaz who has made himself available for the team's tour of England. Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and and as many T20Is in England after the conclusion of Windies tour.

In September last year, Wahab took an indefinite break from first-class cricket to focus on limited-overs formats. However, he was recently named in the 29-member Pakistan squad (combined Tests and T20Is) for their tour of England.

Akhtar on Tuesday took to social media to praise Wahab and wrote on Twitter: "Really appreciate your decision Wahab Riaz to make yourself available for Test cricket. Keeping Pakistan first. You will do well in English conditions InshAllah."







Really appreciate your decision @WahabViki to make yourself available for Test Cricket. Keeping #Pakistan first. You'll do well in English conditions InshAllah. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 15, 2020

Wahab took note of Akhtar's post and replied: "Means a lot coming from you chief."The 34-year-old last made a Test appearance against Australia in October 2018. Having made his Test debut in 2010, Riaz has scalped 83 wickets in 27 matches so far in the longest format.