ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents

The International Cricket Council’s Women’s Cricket World Cup would kickstart on March 04th, 2022 in New Zealand and the Indian team would be competing to get its hands on the shining trophy for the first time.

It has been a rather arduous journey for the current Indian team which lost the 2017 World Cup final after falling agonisingly short by just eight runs and then had to go through yet another heartbreak as it lost to hosts Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in the March of 2020, just ahead of the start of Covid-19 worldwide.

Since then, the Indian team, after enduring a harsh Covid drought of no cricket for almost a year, has now played enough cricket in the run-up to this World Cup, that they can once again set their eyes on the ICC Trophy and hope and work hard to get third time lucky.

It could also be third time lucky in the sense that India were defeated by Australians in the 2005 ODI Women’s World Cup as well and they lost in the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup as well, so if they make the final this time, maybe it could be third time lucky for them.

But is making the final while playing against the eight best teams in the world that easy? It certainly won’t be as India’s opponents have come with full preparation as well.

Here’s a look at India’s schedule and squad for the World Cup which would be played in a league format with each team playing the other once and then the four top teams will move to the semi-finals.

India Women World Cup Squad

(c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

India Women World Cup Fixtures

06 March 2022 v Pakistan

10 March 2022 v New Zealand

12 March 2022 v West Indies

16 March 2022 v England

19 March 2022 v Australia

22 March 2022 v Bangladesh

27 March 2022 v South Africa

Now that we know who the Indian opponents are and when does India face each of them, here’s a deep dive into the dangers that each World Cup encounter for India entail in it.

06 March: India vs Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

India’s campaign in the World Cup would start with a blockbuster contest against the arch-rivals Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on March 06th, a super Sunday. It would not be the toughest game as India are a far better team in terms of resources and experience, but on current form, Pakistan sure are capable of pulling up a surprise.

In the Warm-Up games for this World Cup, the neighbours surprised hosts New Zealand and beat them by four wickets while chasing 230 which speaks volumes about their confidence. India were earlier demolished by New Zealand in a five-match ODI series.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by four wickets in the #CWC22 warm up at Lincoln.



Aliya Riaz (62*) and Nida Dar (54) spearhead the chase as Pak overhaul 230-run target with four balls spare.



Nashra Sandhu took 4-32. Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each #BackOurGirls — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 27, 2022

Pakistan Women World Cup Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Key Players

Nashra Sandhu - Born in Lahore, the left-arm spinner is full of Punjabi joy and bowls with it as well. In the two warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, she took four and three wickets respectively and went for only 54 runs in both games combined. Purely based on her current form and her pedigree as a left-arm spinner, Sandhu poses a big threat to the Indian batting lineup.

Javeria Khan- Probably the best Pakistani batter in the lineup, Javeria can rotate the strike with ease and has runs in her sleeves in the recent past. All of 33, Khan knows how to handle big-game pressure and has 2874 runs in her kitty. Her strike rate of 62.76 is as good as it gets in the Pakistani camp.

10 March: India vs New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton

After battling the arch-rivals, the Indian eves will be up against the hosts and probably the most dangerous side in this World Cup-New Zealand. In their last Warm-Up game, the White Ferns chased down 325 in just 44 overs against the bowling lineup of Australia by losing just one wicket. Yes, you have read the whole sentence right. That’s how dangerous the Kiwis could be at their home.

New Zealand Women World Cup Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Travelling Reserve: Molly Penfold

A 9 wicket win against @AusWomenCricket to bring our @cricketworldcup warm-up fixtures to a close in Christchurch! @sophdevine77 (161*), Melie Kerr (92*) and @SuzieWBates (63) star in the chase of 321



SCORECARD | https://t.co/3iKyOsGwSP#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/1WCnvhmbwD — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 1, 2022

Key Players

Sophie Devine - Speaking purely based on current form, Sophie Devine is the most dangerous all-rounder in the world right now. She smokes two centuries in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) some time ago and then in the Warm-Up game against arch-rivals Australia, she went berserk and scored 161*.

If that is not scary, then know that she is a tactical masterpiece when it comes to captaincy and can roll her arm over and bowl and if need be, can keep wickets too. There is hardly anything that this woman can’t do.

Amelia Kerr- While Devine is ageing at 32 years, Amelia is the younger version and kind of a prodigy. The 21-year-old scored a century and three half-centuries against India in the recent five-match ODI series. She is more than a handful with her leg-spin, picking seven wickets in the five matches.

12 March: India vs West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

The led Indian side will face West Indies in their third match of the World Cup and only one day after the clash against New Zealand. The match will take place at the same venue as the match against New Zealand. It could act as both a balm or a booster, based on the result of the match against New Zealand.

West Indies Women World Cup Squad

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William

Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

Key Players

Stafanie Taylor - The West Indies captain who has more than 5000 ODI runs and is only the second player after Australia’s Ellyse Perry to score more than 5000 runs and take more than 100 wickets, is a gem of an all-rounder. In the right form, she could be the best player among the 13 on the field in any game.

Hayley Matthews- An up and coming all-rounder, Matthews is a key player for West Indies even as her recent form might have been a little wayward. But with three fifties and 10 wickets in her last 10 competitive innings, the right-hand batter still packs a heavy punch and could be a dangerous prospect against India.

16 March: India vs England at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

In India’s road, there are three big challenges and one of them is England. The defending champions beat India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series back home, but were recently demolished by the Aussies in the Women’s Ashes and thus are vulnerable. If India could put its best foot forward against this Heather Knight led side, it could get itself ahead in the race by all means.

England Women World Cup Squad



Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

Key Players

Nat Sciver- The Vice-captain of the English side, Nartc Sciver is one of the top all-rounders in the modern game and can take the game away from India with both bat and ball. The 29-year-old averages 38 with the bat and 31 with the ball in 80 ODIs, which is phenomenal in any circumstances given that she has scored 2275 runs and 55 wickets.

Tammy Beaumont - The next biggest danger for team India from the English side is its opener. Beaumont, named ODI Player of the Year by ICC for 2021 has been in terrific form. She scored four big fifties and a hundred in 2021. Even in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the Kent-born was the highest run-getter with a whopping 410 runs.

19 March: India vs Australia at Eden Park, Auckland

Back to back tough games for India as they will face Australia in their fifth World Cup encounter just after their match against England. The experienced Indian players in the form of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana would have to come good if the Indian unit is to pose any sort of threat to the Aussies.

Australia Women World Cup Squad

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

Key Players

Tahlia McGrath- The woman who rose to prominence with her outing against India in ODIs and then Tests followed by in the shortest format, continued her good run of form even into the Women’s Big Bash League and then against England in the Women’s Ashes. Only 11 ODIs old, McGrath can win games with both bat and ball and therefore becomes the most dangerous Aussie player for India.

Well batted, girls!



All out in the final over for an impressive total of 321, with our four half-centurions Healy (64), Lanning (87), Mooney (55) and Gardner (60) leading the way @WHITE_FERNS chase coming up shortly. Scores: https://t.co/MRBQwLdCAJ #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/SPDyeeOC6Z — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) March 1, 2022

Alyssa Healy - World number one ODI batter in the world in ICC Women's Batting Rankings, Healy is a storm with the bat in the hand. The 31-year-old has three ODI centuries and 13 half-centuries to her name and strikes at mighty 99.39 in the phenomenal 50-over format.

22 March: India vs Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Probably the easiest encounter that any team can get in this World Cup is against Bangladesh and so is India’s. But having said that, it will not be an easy pass altogether as Bangladesh are an improved side over the years and have reached their debut World Cup.

India must not take their opponents lightly at all as their male counterparts have been served the results of taking an opponent and especially Bangladesh lightly, very cold in the 2007 World Cup.

Bangladesh Women World Cup Squad

Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla

Key Player

Nigar Sultana - The captain of the Bangladesh team is the most dangerous player as well. Having represented her country in 23 ODIs and 56 T20Is, Sultana has a fair idea of what to expect at the International level. She along with Fargana Haque forms a deadly batting combo.

Having notched up a hundred in the T20Is, Sultana is no stranger to death overs hitting and therefore a dangerous prospect that India Women should be wary of.

27 March: India vs South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

And finally the biggest game for India. Though nothing can be predicted, if we look at the current form, New Zealand and Australia look like the firm favourites to finish at number one and two in the league points table and march into the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Therefore, the biggest battle would be fought between India, England and South Africa for the remaining two positions in the semis. It is therefore that India’s, as well as the World Cup’s last league, holds all the more importance.

By the time we reach here, it would be crystal clear as to whether India need to win this and if yes by how much margin or just a win would do or do South Africa need to win it badly to remove any team from the top four positions. It could become a virtual quarterfinal as well and thus becomes India’s most important game.

South Africa Women World Cup Squad

Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

Key Players

Lizelle Lee- Batting with an average of 38.50 in ODIs, Lizelle Lee is as dangerous as an opener can get in Women’s cricket. Not only is she consistent, having scored 3234 runs, but also strikes at a fascinating rate of 84.97 and takes the game away from the opponents like lightning that by the time they realise, it’s already gone.

Shabnim Ismail- Even at 33 years of age, Shabnim is as dangerous as a fast bowler can get in the women’s game. She is quick and accurate and most importantly has the experience of taking 164 ODI wickets in just 114 games at a phenomenal average of 20.69. Her ability to swing the ball as well as ball a nasty bouncer can become a great combination on the green pitches of New Zealand.