ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about South Africa World Cup squad

Hashim Amla, the right-handed batsman has been named in South Africa's 15-member squad for ICC cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday. Amla has been an accomplished player for the South African team, as he has scored almost 8000 runs in the ODI format at an average of just 49.75. But the batsman has been struggling for form over the past year. He has been bogged down by inconsistency, but his experience was hard to rule out for the selectors.

Amla's inclusion meant that Reeza Hendricks had to be left out from the fifteen-member squad. The 29-year-old Hendricks had established himself as a potential replacement for Amla after having a flourishing start to his ODI career.

Aiden Markram has also been included in the World Cup squad and as a result, the team has now three solid opening options (Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla).



The team will be led by and he will have plenty of bowling options as Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius have been included in the squad.

JP Duminy, who is currently recovering from his shoulder injury has also been picked up in the World Cup squad.



In the spin bowling department, and Tabraiz Shamsi have been included and Duminy will essay the role of a part-time bowler.

South Africa squad for the World Cup: (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa takes on Sri Lanka and West Indies in the warm-up matches before the World Cup on May 24 and May 26.

The team will face England in the opening match of the World Cup on May 30.



History beckons for the Proteas skipper who will lead his charges in their bid to land the global title for the first time. @faf1307’s record in ODI cricket speaks for itself but it is his grit and never-say-die attitude will be a key component of the #ProteaFire #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/iWIElybUp6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 18, 2019

4 years ago, a new superstar announced his arrival on the world stage since then he's grown in leaps and bounds to the summit of record charts. @KagisoRabada25 fortifies the Proteas attack and travels to England with the goal of helping his team to top honors.#CWC19 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/19M0DpE4hx — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 18, 2019

Bring it home Immy! Imagine @ImranTahirSA’s reaction after taking the world-cup-winning wicket during the #CWC19 final at Lord’s. It’s the sort of stuff to inspire the #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/pEoSBY5wGq — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 18, 2019

Do you recall @andileluck19’s swashbuckling 42* in Durban when he and David Miller inspired the #ProteaFire? There’s more where that came from, watch this space...#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/qQZWmy19U1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 18, 2019

.@DavidMillerSA12 has the highest career strike rate in ODI cricket for the Proteas amongst the active players, in 120 ODIs, the left-hander averages a run-a-ball ton.



His prowess & ability with the bat will drive the Proteas campaign in England.#CWC19 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/NQY4nahonG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 18, 2019