India's 15-player World Cup 2019 squad announced: Check who's in, who's out

The (BCCI) on Monday announced the 15-member national squad that will play in the to be held from May 30 in England and Wales. India will play their opening game of the tournament against South Africa on June 5.

Here is the squad chosen to represent India;

Virat Kohli (captain)





Virat Kohli, one of the charismatic batsmen of the modern era, is the captain of the Indian national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman and bowls right-arm medium. Kohli represented Delhi cricket team in various age group before making his first-class debut in 2006. He also showed his captaincy skills during the U-19 World Cup of 2008 in Malaysia and eventually won by beating South Africa in a thrilling final. He made his international debut against Sri Lanka few months after winning the U-19 World Cup.

Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka. Initially, Kohli was included in the Indian squad as a reserve batsman, but he soon established himself as a regular in the ODI middle-order and was part of the squad that won the 2011 World Cup. He scored his first international fifty in his 4th ODI against Sri Lanka while his first international century (117) came against the same side in 2009 as he stitched a 227-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir in a run chase. In 2010, Kohli became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He played a significant role in India’s 2011 win. Batting at number 3, he scored a century against Bangladesh and was part of a crucial fifty-run partnership for the 3rd wicket in final. Read more...

Rohit Sharma is the vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team in limited-overs game. He plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman started his international career when he was 20 years old, making his one-day international (ODI) debut on 23 June 2007 against Ireland. Rohit Sharma has a prolific ODI career, with the distinction of being the only batsman in the world with three double-hundreds. Read more...

Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian international cricketer. An opening left-handed batsman, he played for the Indian Under-17 and Under-19 teams before making his first-class debut for Delhi in November 2004. Dhawan made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Australia at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 20, 2010. However, he was dismissed for a duck in that match. During India’s tour of Windies in 2011, he was again drafted into the Indian squad as India’s regular openers were injured and Sachin Tendulkar was rested after the 2011 He has so far scored a total of 5,178 runs in the 123 matches he has played at an average of 45.03, with 15 centuries and 27 fifties and a strike rate of 93.48. Read more...

Kannanur Lokesh Rahul is an Indian cricket who bats right-handed and occasionally dons the wicketkeeping gloves for his team. Rahul was part of the Indian U-19 team that played the 2010 World Cup. He made first-class debut in the 2010-11 season for Karnataka. He is only the third Indian batsman to score a century in all the three formats of international cricket. Read more...

Vijay Shankar is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pace bowler. He serves as an all-rounder. He has been selected in the Indian squad for the ICC He made his ODI debut in Australia in 2019. He is seen as a slogger in the death overs and as someone who can play the role of the fifth or sixth bowler, as per the needs of the team. He plays for Tamil Nadu Ranji team and his impressive performance has helped him get picked for the Indian side. His performance so far thus far has not been very impressive, but he can prove India's dark horse in

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, considered a legendary wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team, bats right handed and has bowled right arm medium in a few matches. He captained India in limited-overs games from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. Dhoni earned the ‘Captain Cool’ tag for his calm style even in crunch situations to help India win crucial matches. He is, deservedly, counted among the greatest finishers in limited-overs cricket. In 2011, he led India to the ODI world cup victory. The icing on the cake was that he finished off the final match with a six to win India the trophy after 28 years. Dhoni made his Ranji debut in the 1999-2000 season at the age of 18 years, playing for Bihar, and scored 68 not out on his debut. Read more...

Kedar Jadhav is an all-rounder who represents India. He is right-arm off break bowler and right-hand bat. He has been picked for the Indian team going to England for the ICC This is the first time he will be playing in the world cup. Kedar Jadhav made his debut against Sri Lanka at JSCA International Stadium. Since then he has been in and out of the team. However, his batting has proved to be very handy almost every time he comes out to bat. In the Aisa Cup 20198, he kept his cool and saw the India team through in the finals of the tournament. His ability to bat till the end is and hold one end plays an important role in the innings, especially in run chases. His low-arm bowling action is very deceptive for the batsmen to handle. He picks up wickets at crucial junctures of the match, giving a boost to his side.

Dinesh Karthik is an Indian wicket-keeper, who bats right handed and represented India in all forms of cricket. He was part of India’s 2004 U-19 World Cup. He made his first-class debut in late 2002 against Baroda while playing for Tamil Nadu at an age of 17 but dropped in his first season despite his healthy run-scoring because of his poor glovework. Karthik was recalled to the Ranji Trophy team in 2003-2004 season and he amassed 438 runs at an average of 43.80, including two hundreds and took 20 catches behind the wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal plays for the Indian cricket team as a right-arm leg spinner. He represented his domestic team, Haryana, at the age of 19 against Madhya Pradesh at Indore. Chahal also represented India in Chess at World Youth Chess Championship but gave up the game. However, he is still listed on World Chess Federation’s official website. He first attracted the attention of the cricketing world when he took 34 wickets in Coochbehar Trophy in 2009. Read more...

Kuldeep Yadav is an Indian cricket, who bowls left-arm chinaman. He plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh. He played for India Under-19 cricket team in the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup where he took a hat-trick against Scotland which brought him into the limelight. He wanted to become a left arm seamer as he was inspired by Wasim Akram and Zaheer Khan. But his coach insisted him to become a chinaman bowler as he was impressed with the turn and variations he was providing unknowingly at the trials. Since then, he started following and watching videos of Shane Warne's bowling and made him his role model. Read more...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an Indian cricketer, who bowls right arm medium fast while bats at lower down the order. He plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his first-class debut at the age of 17 against Bengal. In the 2008-09 season of Ranji Trophy, he became the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in first-class cricket. Read more...

Jasprit Bumrah, the man with the golden arm, has a straight-out-of-a-movie kind of a story. In 2013, he joined Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League when he was a teenager and just after 3 years, he earned the cap for India's ODI team, thanks to his impressive bowling figures and an unusual bowing action. Bumrah is the no. 1 bowler in the ICC rankings in the ODI format. The right-arm fast-medium bowler emerged as one of the most trusted death-over bowlers for his point-precision bowling skills. Read more...

Mohammed Shami represents India at the international level as a frontline pace bowler. He is a right-arm pacer and bats right-handed as well. He plays for Kings XI Punjab in the India Premier League. He has been included in the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC to be played in England and Wales. Read more

Hardik Pandya is an Indian cricketer. He plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya is an all-rounder and has played key knocks across formats. Pandya made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against New Zealand on 16 October 2016 at Dharamshala. He became the fourth Indian to be named player of the match on ODI debut after Sandeep Patil, Mohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Read more...

Ravindra Jadeja is an Indian cricketer from Saurashtra. He is an all-rounder who bats in the lower-middle order and bowls slow left-arm orthodox spin. He represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more...